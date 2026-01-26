Fusion Search Partners Announces Agreement with Vizient to Support Executive Search Needs Across Member Health Systems.

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fusion Search Partners, a healthcare-focused executive search and leadership advisory firm, today announced a new agreement with Vizient®, the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company.

Under the agreement, Fusion executive search services and related leadership support are available at negotiated terms and conditions to Vizient client hospitals and health systems as they navigate leadership transitions, succession planning, and critical talent needs across clinical, financial, operational, and enterprise functions.

The agreement brings increased access to Fusion’s healthcare-focused search expertise for Vizient’s extensive network of academic medical centers, children’s hospitals, and integrated health systems nationwide, enabling client organizations to access experienced leadership support aligned with the complex realities of healthcare delivery.

Beyond filling roles, Fusion Search Partners is designed to support leaders through key transition moments — helping newly appointed executives establish credibility early, integrate effectively into their organizations, and accelerate impact once in their role.

“This agreement reflects a shared focus on supporting health systems during moments that matter most,” said Greg Gerson, Founder and CEO of Fusion Search Partners. “By working closely with Vizient, we’re able to pair top-tier executive and interim leadership support with AI-enabled analytics and insights — helping organizations make better leadership decisions, accelerate early impact, and set leaders up for success in today’s complex healthcare environment.”

As part of the agreement, Phil Dawes, Partner at Fusion Search Partners, will serve as the primary relationship lead, working closely with Vizient stakeholders and its client organizations.

About Fusion Search Partners

Fusion Search Partners is a global, partner-led executive search and leadership advisory firm with a market-leading national healthcare practice, serving health systems, academic medical centers, and healthcare-related organizations worldwide. Fusion provides executive search, interim leadership, and advisory services designed to help organizations navigate leadership transitions and build strong, durable leadership teams.