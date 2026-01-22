Bombora Partners with Proximic By Comscore to Create New B2B Predictive Audiences

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bombora, the pioneer in B2B data, today announced that Proximic by Comscore’s Predictive Audiences now includes 300 new contextual audiences built based on Bombora’s proprietary B2B data. This partnership reflects the unique and central role Bombora plays in unlocking the value of the B2B ecosystem for all stakeholders.

Advertisers now have access to 300 new Proximic by Comscore Predictive Audiences: B2B contextual segments powered by the integration of Bombora's proprietary B2B data and Proximic by Comscore's predictive AI technology. This partnership enables sophisticated contextual targeting mapped to essential B2B attributes, such as industry, job function, professional group, and install data. By leveraging these segments, brands can strategically place messaging in media environments tailored to the editorial interests of B2B decision-makers — extending reach, driving relevance, and elevating campaign performance.

Advertisers can seamlessly activate these segments through The Trade Desk’s Contextual Marketplace or via portable Deal IDs through Microsoft Monetize (formerly known as Xandr SSP), enabling access to major programmatic platforms including DV360, Yahoo DSP, and Adobe.

“Our partnership with Proximic by Comscore is another demonstration of our commitment to giving advertisers seamless access to Bombora’s proprietary B2B data to enable sophisticated advertising strategies,” said Mike Burton, Co-Founder and EVP of Strategic Partnerships at Bombora. “Uniting our unique data assets with Proximic's predictive technology, empowers brands to reach their ideal professional audiences using a diversity of strategies, including contextual editorial placements, at scale.”

“We are proud to launch these 300 new Predictive Audiences in partnership with Bombora,” said Jessica Trainor, Head of Partnerships at Proximic by Comscore. "Combining our AI-powered predictive signals with Bombora's market-leading data and robust multi-identifier infrastructure, creates highly specialized segments that help maximize addressability and drive results in a complex digital landscape."

About Bombora

The true B2B data pioneer, Bombora connects the B2B ecosystem in a one-of-a-kind Data Co-op of leading publishers, brand websites, and premium data providers. Leveraging advanced AI models, Bombora creates a holistic view of company research behavior enabling brands, agencies, and publishers to identify, understand, and reach their prospects and customers. Bombora provides a range of leading Intent, Identity, B2B Audiences and Campaign Measurement solutions, and makes them accessible within almost every B2B MarTech, RevTech, SalesTech and AdTech solution.