FPT and LG CNS to Expand AI-Powered Education Solutions Across Southeast Asia

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global technology and IT services provider FPT and South Korean leading AI transformation (AX) company LG CNS announced a strategic partnership to jointly expand AI-powered education and training solutions across Vietnam and the broader Southeast Asia market. The partnership will combine LG CNS’s AI-powered education solutions with FPT’s global presence, market access, and local capabilities to address growing demand for technology-enabled learning across the region.

As LG CNS’s global implementation partner, FPT will leverage our expertise in AI, cloud technologies, and experience in delivering large-scale projects to create long-term, sustainable impact in education. Share

Under the agreement, the two companies will jointly bring to market LG CNS’s education solutions, including LENS, an AI-based education and language learning service, and A+CE, an AI-powered communication skills training platform. Both service and platform support personalized learning experiences, multilingual delivery, and flexible deployment models, including SaaS and on-premise, enabling organizations to tailor programs to diverse learner needs and operating environments.

By combining FPT’s global delivery scale and expertise in AI-enabled software development with LG CNS’s industry-specific AX business capabilities and its proven ability to build education technology solutions, the collaboration aims to deliver modern, scalable solutions that support digital transformation in corporate education. FPT will lead market development and solution delivery across Vietnam and Southeast Asia, providing localization, implementation, technical transfer, and ongoing support to customers, while LG CNS supplies core solutions and continuous technology enhancements to ensure industry competitiveness. The partnership also further strengthens FPT’s education solutions portfolio, supporting broader adoption across regional markets.

“Education and workforce development are becoming critical pillars of digital transformation across Vietnam and Southeast Asia. As LG CNS’s global implementation partner, FPT will leverage our expertise in AI, cloud technologies, and experience in delivering large-scale projects to create long-term, sustainable impact in education and help organizations build future-ready skills at scale,” said Nguyen Khai Hoan, FPT Software SEVP and Chief Operating Officer, FPT Corporation.

“This collaboration marks a new phase in the long-standing partnership between LG CNS and FPT,” said Lee Ho-kun, Vice President, LG CNS. “By strengthening our partnership, we aim to advance AI-driven digital learning initiatives in Vietnam and Southeast Asia and accelerate the expansion of our AI education business across the region.”

The collaboration builds on an established partnership between FPT and LG CNS, which has evolved since 2019 through joint initiatives in digital transformation and advanced technology applications. By combining complementary strengths in AI, data, cloud, and enterprise systems, the two companies have delivered practical solutions for large-scale organizations, laying a strong foundation for deeper cooperation in new areas such as education and workforce development.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, operating in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. FPT focuses on three critical transformations: Digital Transformation, Intelligence Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2024, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.47 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com.

About LG CNS

LG CNS is a leading Korean AX (AI Transformation) company that continues to pioneer various emerging technologies, including AI, cloud computing, data center, and smart engineering, encompassing smart factories and smart logistics, as well as digital marketing. The company also leads the market through innovative system integration (SI) and system management (SM) capabilities across finance, manufacturing, the public sector, and various other industries. For more information, please visit https://www.lgcns.com.