Andersen Consulting Strengthens Digital Transformation Offering with Silver Creek

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting announces a Collaboration Agreement with Silver Creek, a leader in data strategy, analytics, application development, and AI-powered automation services.

Silver Creek Software is a premier technology services firm based in Alberta, Canada with expertise in transforming organizations through data and business solutions. Established in 1998, the firm offers full-service consulting, specializing in data and analytics, application development, machine learning, and AI. With a team of highly experienced and certified professionals, the firm delivers tailored solutions across multiple industries including public sector, financial services, natural resources, and transportation. At its core, Silver Creek’s focus is on getting value out of the client’s data through digitization, integration, and automation.

“We’ve built our reputation on helping organizations turn complex data ecosystems into strategic assets,” said Ben Steem, CEO of Silver Creek. “By collaborating with Andersen Consulting, we combine our local knowledge and agile delivery model with global transformation expertise, empowering clients with deeper insights, scalable systems, and transformation that endures.”

“Silver Creek’s proven expertise in data-driven solutions complements Andersen Consulting’s broad transformation capabilities,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Together, we’ll help organizations navigate industry-specific challenges by delivering integrated strategies and hands-on execution that create sustainable value.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.