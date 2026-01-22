Mouser-Sponsored Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing Team Gears up for IMSA 2026 Season

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, today announced its continued associate sponsorship of the Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing team for the 2026 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Series. The season officially kicks off January 23-25 with the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

"It is an honor to continue our racing partnership with Vasser Sullivan to support Lexus Racing in the 2026 IMSA series," said Todd McAtee, Senior Vice President, Business Development for Mouser Electronics. "We wish the entire Lexus Racing team great success at Daytona's Rolex 24 kick-off and throughout the IMSA season this year."

The 2026 year marks the eighth season Lexus and Vasser Sullivan have partnered together. Drivers Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat return as the full-time duo in the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 in the GTD PRO class, joined by Kyle Kirkwood for select endurance events. Vasser Sullivan veteran Aaron Telitz will pair up with Benjamin Pedersen in the No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3 in the GTD class. Frankie Montecalvo once again takes on endurance driver duties for the No. 12 team, and Esteban Masson will join the trio for the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Mouser and valued manufacturer partner Molex co-sponsor the Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing team, seeing the opportunity as an inventive way to communicate its performance-driven business model and promote the newest automotive technologies and components.

For more information on Mouser's sponsorship of the Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing team and to see the schedule for the 2026 season, visit https://www.mouser.com/imsa-racing/.

