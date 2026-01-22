-

Pazanga Health Communications Adds Three New Clients, Launches Refreshed Website

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pazanga Health Communications, a boutique marketing and PR agency focused on transforming scientific complexity into stories that move people and markets, has kicked off 2026 with three new clients and a redesigned website. The new clients – Snke XR, Exact Imaging and Peptilogics – represent diverse areas of healthcare innovation, from augmented reality to precision urological imaging and a novel therapeutic, reflecting the agency’s experience across multiple scientific domains.

“We have always believed that groundbreaking science needs equally groundbreaking storytelling to help clients cut through the clutter and drive meaningful adoption and growth,” said Laura Nobles, CEO, Pazanga Health Communications. “In a landscape where every company claims to be a 'leader,' the ones that succeed are those who can articulate why their product or service matters, back it up with data, and illustrate the life-enhancing, and often life-saving, benefits they are delivering to real people.”

New Client Overview

  • Snke XR: Bringing to market the first medical-grade, open platform AR glasses purpose-built for the medical technology industry, enabling product developers to integrate AR directly into healthcare workflows
  • Exact Imaging: Pioneering high-resolution micro-ultrasound systems that enable real-time imaging and targeted biopsies of the prostate, making high-precision prostate imaging more accessible to men
  • Peptilogics: Advancing an innovative anti-biofilm drug candidate designed to cure and eliminate medical device-related infections, addressing a persistent, life-threatening challenge across healthcare

The newly launched Pazanga website showcases new content, case studies and testimonials demonstrating how strategic storytelling drives measurable results for clients.

About Pazanga Health Communications

Pazanga Health Communications partners with healthcare innovators to transform scientific complexity into stories that move people and markets. The agency’s all-senior team has a deep understanding of the healthcare landscape and how to deliver programming that generates results. For more information, visit pazangahealth.com.

