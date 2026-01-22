Alto and Passthrough Partner to Expand IRA Access for Private Fund Managers

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alto, a leading self-directed IRA platform bringing private markets to individual retirement portfolios, and Passthrough, the investor onboarding and financial crime compliance platform for private funds, today announced a strategic partnership to expand access to IRA capital for private fund managers.

The collaboration addresses a growing opportunity: individual investors increasingly want to deploy retirement savings into private funds, while fund managers seek efficient ways to tap into this substantial capital source. Together, Alto and Passthrough are committed to removing friction from this process and giving fund managers access to the investors they want while providing those investors with more investment options.

"Private fund managers have told us they want access to IRA capital, but the traditional process creates unnecessary complexity for both GPs and their LPs," said Tim Flannery, CEO & Co-Founder of Passthrough. "Our partnership with Alto gives our fund manager customers a clear path to this growing investor base while maintaining the seamless onboarding experience their investors expect."

"Private equity, venture capital, and other private funds represent a massive opportunity for individual investors to diversify retirement portfolios," said Eric Satz, CEO & Founder of Alto. "Passthrough's specialized focus on investor onboarding and KYC/AML aligns perfectly with our mission to make alternative investing with retirement funds as accessible and user-friendly as investing in public markets."

Exploring the future of IRA investing in private funds

While Passthrough and Alto are exploring technology integration opportunities for the future, the immediate partnership focuses on education, best practices, and strategic collaboration to help fund managers successfully raise capital from IRA investors.

The partnership addresses real operational challenges. Fund managers often lack familiarity with IRA investor requirements, while IRA custodians may not understand the unique onboarding and financial crime compliance needs of private fund investments. By combining Alto's expertise in self-directed IRA investing with Passthrough's specialization in subscription document and KYC/AML workflows, the partnership creates a framework for fund managers to confidently pursue IRA capital.

For investors, the partnership reinforces both companies' commitment to exceptional experiences. Passthrough's dynamic workflows—which 50,000+ investors have completed with 96% satisfaction rates—complement Alto's mission to eliminate friction from alternative investing with retirement funds.

Join the conversation

Alto and Passthrough will host a joint webinar on January 29 at 11 AM ET, featuring Passthrough CEO Tim Flanney and Alto CEO Eric Satz. The discussion will cover the partnership's implications for fund managers and best practices for raising IRA capital, while illustrating how accepting retirement funds can broaden investor reach, align with long-term investment horizons, and help differentiate funds in a competitive private markets landscape. All interested fund managers or institutional investors are welcome to attend.

About Alto

Alto's self-directed IRA platform enables investors to diversify their retirement portfolios with alternative assets like private equity, venture capital, real estate, private credit and more. Alto serves as IRA custodian for approximately $2B in assets held by 30,000+ self-directed IRA investors and supports more than 2,500 issuers who have raised capital on the platform.* Customers can establish Traditional, Roth or SEP IRAs and seamlessly invest in private markets.

About Passthrough

Passthrough automates investor onboarding and financial crime compliance for private fund managers. The platform streamlines subscription documents, tax forms, and Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance into seamless, dynamic workflows that investors complete in minutes. With customizable workflows that adapt to any fund structure, an open API that integrates with CRMs and investor portals, and reusable secure investor profiles, Passthrough empowers investment managers to deliver exceptional LP experiences while boosting operational efficiency. By prioritizing people over paperwork, Passthrough serves venture capital, private equity, real estate, and private credit funds, as well as fund formation attorneys and administrators globally.

*Data as of December 31, 2025.