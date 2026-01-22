CallFinder Unveils Targeted Microlearning Video Training for Contact Center Teams through Collaboration with BenchmarkPortal

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CallFinder, a purpose-built automated quality assurance (QA) and coaching platform for contact centers, today announced a collaboration with BenchmarkPortal that will make BenchmarkPortal’s Call Center Learning Channel+ short-form training video content available to CallFinder clients. CallFinder helps contact center leaders automate manual QA and turn customer conversations into actionable insights, so teams can spend more time coaching and improving performance.

"Today’s contact centers need training that’s agile, relevant, and designed for how people learn." Share

BenchmarkPortal’s Learning Channel+ is a subscription-based microlearning library built for contact center agent training and coaching, featuring 50+ workplace-friendly videos in approximately five-minute lengths, to help teams maximize adoption and impact.

“CallFinder’s mission is to help contact center leaders eliminate costly blind spots, and improve performance with complete visibility, and timely insights. The value of all that robust data is only fully realized when coaching follows quickly,” said Laura Noonan, Chief Revenue Officer at CallFinder. “By making BenchmarkPortal’s high quality and high impact microlearning videos available to our clients, we’re helping contact center leaders seamlessly align the agent performance metrics with practical, digestible coaching content that relates directly to those behaviors and habits. We are excited for this collaboration and bringing BenchmarkPortal’s expert content to our clients.”

“Contact center training sticks when it’s timely, specific, and easy to reinforce,” said Sam Petersen, Senior Client Services Manager at CallFinder. “This is a perfect collaboration because it gives our clients relevant and high-quality coaching material to enact on the insights and metrics that we provide on each contact center team member. Our platform already allows for feedback to the agents but, now we have short form content that can go along with that and help them improve quickly and effectively.”

“Today’s contact centers need training that’s agile, relevant, and designed for how people learn,” said Bruce Belfiore, CEO and Senior Research Executive of BenchmarkPortal. “Learning Channel+ was created to help organizations build stronger agent soft skills through short, focused lessons, and we’re pleased to collaborate with CallFinder to broaden access for teams looking to improve quality and customer experience.”

Availability details, including how CallFinder clients can access Learning Channel+ resources, will be shared directly with eligible customers.

About CallFinder

Headquartered in Burlington, VT, CallFinder is a speech analytics and automated call quality monitoring solution designed to replace outdated manual QA with scalable, data-driven insights from customer conversations and support proactive coaching.

Learn more: mycallfinder.com

About BenchmarkPortal

BenchmarkPortal provides benchmarking, training, certification, industry reports, and consulting services to the contact center industry.

Learn more: benchmarkportal.com