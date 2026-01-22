Spire Global Selected by AiDASH to Bring Space-Powered Weather Intelligence to Vegetation Risk Platform for Electric Utilities

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a global provider of satellite data, analytics and intelligence, announced it was selected by AiDASH, the leading provider of vegetation, storm, and ignition risk intelligence and SatelliteFirst™ grid monitoring solutions, to provide advanced weather intelligence and data that enhances AiDASH’s integrated solution for securing the modern electric grid from vegetation and weather-driven risk.

Designed to enhance grid resilience and situational awareness for electric utilities, AiDASH has integrated Spire’s high-resolution weather forecasts, powered by Spire’s fully deployed satellite constellation, into its AI-driven vegetation and outage prediction tools and deployed to North American utilities’ control centers. By combining Spire’s advanced weather forecasting capabilities with AiDASH’s vegetation risk models, the integration creates a comprehensive, real-time view of weather-driven grid risk, enabling utilities to better anticipate outages, prevent wildfire ignition, and optimize response operations.

“Utilities are navigating a new operating reality shaped by more frequent extreme weather events and growing pressure to maintain reliability as the climate changes,” said Shawn Mechelke, General Manager of Spire Weather & Climate. “By bringing together Spire’s global weather intelligence with AiDASH’s vegetation insights along with Spire’s expert meteorology team to support storm outage prediction, mitigation and wildfire risk, we’re giving operators the clarity they need to prepare earlier, respond faster, and protect the communities they serve.”

Spire’s High-Resolution Weather Intelligence

Spire’s weather intelligence is powered by satellite-derived data collected from its fully deployed constellation, including radio occultation, ocean winds, and soil moisture measurements. These observations are ingested into Spire’s advanced data assimilation system to produce high-resolution forecasts with hourly predictions up to six days in advance. The resulting 3-kilometer model provides utilities with the local-scale insight needed to understand how wind, temperature, moisture, and storm dynamics may influence vegetation behavior, line loading, and infrastructure performance, supporting more accurate outage prediction and more informed operational planning during high-impact weather.

The platform also includes access to Spire’s 24/7 team of meteorologists, who deliver tailored forecasts and real-time guidance during rapidly evolving weather to help operators align staffing, vegetation management, and restoration efforts with the latest intelligence.

"The future of grid resilience is not just predicting a storm but predicting how that storm impacts vegetation within a right-of-way," said AiDASH CEO, Abhishek Singh. "This synergy ensures utilities have an unparalleled view of risk, allowing them to proactively manage vegetation, prevent outages, and protect critical assets. High-resolution forecasts will now be a core data source for all our weather-dependent AI tools, notably improving outage predictions and wildfire ignition intelligence."

