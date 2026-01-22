Fivetran Selected by Vistaprint to Power Data Activation and Personalized Customer Experiences

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fivetran, the global leader in automated data movement, today announced that Vistaprint, the design and marketing partner to millions of small businesses, has selected Fivetran to support its shift toward modern data activation and AI-ready customer experiences. With Fivetran powering secure, automated data pipelines and reverse ETL, Vistaprint is connecting governed first-party data directly into the tools its teams use every day across its marketing and customer engagement ecosystem.

Fivetran automates data movement from Vistaprint’s core systems into Snowflake and activates that governed data back into operational tools using reverse ETL. Share

Vistaprint relies on data to enhance personalization, optimize marketing performance, and streamline operations. The company uses AWS, Snowflake, and analytics tools like Statsig to understand how small businesses engage with its platform. As part of a multi-year modernization effort, Vistaprint has moved from on-premises systems to a cloud-first architecture and adopted a data mesh strategy that treats data as a trusted, shared resource across teams.

“Vistaprint’s business is built on helping small businesses look professional and connect with customers, and data is central to that mission,” said George Fraser, CEO of Fivetran. “By using Fivetran to activate trusted first-party data across both paid and owned channels, Vistaprint can move faster, personalize experiences more effectively, and support AI-driven initiatives with confidence. We’re proud to support their evolution into a modern, data-driven organization.”

Fivetran automates data movement from Vistaprint’s core systems into Snowflake and activates that governed data back into operational tools using reverse ETL. In paid channels, Vistaprint uses reverse ETL to enrich platforms such as Google and Meta with first-party data, enabling more precise targeting and improved return on ad spend in programmatic advertising. This approach allows marketing teams to rely less on third-party signals and more on accurate, internally governed customer data.

Reverse ETL also plays a critical role in Vistaprint’s owned-channel experimentation and optimization strategy. As part of an audience testing stack that includes Statsig, Iterable, and Contentful, reverse ETL is used to define and sync control and test groups across platforms. This ensures a single source of truth for audience eligibility, enabling consistent measurement of uplift across omnichannel campaigns and improving the reliability of experimentation results.

“Our marketing teams need fast access to trusted data in the platforms where campaigns are planned, launched, and optimized,” said Drew Forster, Director of Marketing Optimization at Vistaprint. “Fivetran makes that possible by activating data directly into our marketing and customer engagement tools. It has changed how quickly we can personalize campaigns, test new ideas, and support the AI initiatives we’re investing in. We’re moving faster and making decisions with more confidence because the data is always there when we need it.”

As Vistaprint expands its use of AI to improve recommendations, enhance design workflows, and deliver more tailored customer interactions, these initiatives depend on reliable, high-quality data flowing into operational systems. Fivetran ensures governed data is continuously moved and activated through reverse ETL, so teams can work with consistent information directly inside their decision-making tools.

