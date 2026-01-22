Treasury Prime Adds Two Institutions to Industry-Leading Bank Network, Accelerating Embedded Finance Growth

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Treasury Prime, the first AI-native embedded finance platform, announced today the addition of i3 Bank and Coastal to its industry-leading Bank Network. The expansion further strengthens Treasury Prime’s growing ecosystem of more than 20 financial institutions and reflects continued momentum as the first in a series of planned Bank Network updates this year.

“Our Bank Network continues to grow because banks want a smarter, more scalable way to participate in embedded finance,” said Jeff Nowicki, Chief Banking Officer at Treasury Prime. “We give financial institutions the tools to expand product capabilities and drive deposit growth without compromising control. Welcoming these two institutions strengthens a network built to support banks and fintechs as they expand across multiple partnerships.”

New Bank Network Additions

i3 Bank joined Treasury Prime’s bank network to expand its fintech client base and accelerate new partnership opportunities. Through Treasury Prime’s AI Marketplace, the bank will identify and evaluate fintechs that align with its strategic priorities, risk appetite, and growth goals. Treasury Prime will serve as an additional technology partner, giving i3 Bank greater flexibility to pursue deposit growth and revenue through targeted fintech relationships.

joined Treasury Prime’s bank network to expand its fintech client base and accelerate new partnership opportunities. Through Treasury Prime’s AI Marketplace, the bank will identify and evaluate fintechs that align with its strategic priorities, risk appetite, and growth goals. Treasury Prime will serve as an additional technology partner, giving i3 Bank greater flexibility to pursue deposit growth and revenue through targeted fintech relationships. Coastal partnered with Treasury Prime to further support advanced embedded banking use cases like virtual and flexible account structures. Coastal will also leverage Treasury Prime’s AI Marketplace to discover and evaluate partners that align with its ideal fintech profile, expanding its fintech pipeline while maintaining the oversight and controls required to scale embedded finance programs responsibly.

Together, these additions reflect a broader shift in how banks approach embedded finance, moving toward network-based models that prioritize scalability, intelligence, and long-term partnership fit.

“Banks need better ways to identify and select the right fintech partners,” said Chris Dean, CEO of Treasury Prime. “Our AI Marketplace brings intelligence to that process, using machine learning and large language models to help bank-fintech partnerships form faster and with greater confidence.”

The new Bank Network additions underscore Treasury Prime’s continued growth as banks increasingly look to scale embedded finance programs and support more complex fintech use cases. Through its AI Marketplace, Treasury Prime gives banks access to a curated network of more than 3,600 fintechs seeking partnerships, while fintechs benefit from greater discoverability and faster access to qualified, bank-backed partners.

About Treasury Prime

Treasury Prime is building the future of finance. Through its cutting-edge embedded banking software, Treasury Prime facilitates seamless connections between banks and enterprise partners, equipping them with everything they need to launch innovative financial products with a strong commitment to responsible practices. Beyond its core banking offerings, which encompass accounts and payment infrastructure, Treasury Prime also provides a robust partner marketplace. This marketplace offers a wide range of auxiliary services tailored to meet the diverse needs of bank-fintech partnerships. Treasury Prime was named Best Banking-as-a-Service Platform in the Tearsheet Embedded Awards 2021 and 2022, and was named to CB Insights' annual 2021 Fintech 250 list.