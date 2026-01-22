Uplift Investors Launches and Closes First Investment, Forming Orion Legal MSO with Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers

DARIEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uplift Investors (“Uplift”) today announced the formation of Orion Legal MSO (“Orion Legal”), a managed service organization (“MSO”) supporting leading plaintiff law firms. Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers (“Dudley DeBosier”), a leading personal injury (“PI”) law firm in Louisiana, will serve as Orion Legal’s founding partner firm. The transaction marks Uplift’s first platform investment following its launch in 2025.

Uplift is a middle-market private equity firm guided by a business-model-centric approach to services investments. Uplift was founded by Managing Partners Will Hausberg, Doug Rosenstein, and Brad Skaf, who have invested together for nearly a decade.

Uplift’s investment strategy is built on a distinct “5-5-5 Framework” to target companies operating at the intersection of five business models: dual-sided networks, functional outsourcing, professional services, route-based services, and information services; with five services sectors: knowledge and talent solutions, legal services, technical trades, financial services, and industrial services; seeking to capitalize on five scalable value creation initiatives: organizational design and team development, go-to-market excellence, talent acquisition and optimization, technology, data, and AI enablement, and M&A and integration.

Managing Partners Will Hausberg, Doug Rosenstein, and Brad Skaf, commented, “We have founded our firm with a dedication to helping people and companies reach new heights. We do this through teamwork and a specialized investment approach that we believe helps drive exceptional outcomes for all we serve.”

Orion Legal MSO Investment

Since 2009, Dudley DeBosier has provided plaintiff representation for automotive accidents, workers’ compensation, medical malpractice, and personal injury lawsuits from six offices throughout Louisiana.

Under the partnership, Orion Legal will provide Dudley DeBosier and future partner law firms with non-legal operational support services, including marketing, finance, technology, talent, and administrative infrastructure, designed to enable attorneys to focus on client advocacy and legal outcomes.

An MSO is a business structure long used in law and other service-intensive fields. As an outside vendor, separate from professional practices and not wholly owned by the licensed professionals, an MSO provides operational support services to practices, allowing professionals to devote their time to clients.

Importantly, Dudley DeBosier will remain 100% owned and controlled by its founding partners, Chad Dudley, Steven DeBosier, and James Peltier, who will continue to direct the law firm’s legal practice. Chad, Steven, and James will invest in Orion Legal alongside Uplift and join the executive leadership team to support the outsourcing of non-legal functions.

Chad Dudley, Partner at Dudley DeBosier and a member of Orion Legal's executive team, said, “Our relationship with Orion Legal and Uplift strengthens our ability to focus on our number one priority: delivering strong outcomes for our clients. We’ve worked closely with Uplift to ensure the structure complies with applicable ethics rules, and we’re excited to combine our operational best practices with Uplift’s extensive experience helping professional services firms scale as we support law firms across North America.”

Will Hausberg, Managing Partner at Uplift, said, “We believe this partnership represents an important milestone for the broader legal services ecosystem and offers a compelling opportunity to bring scale to a highly fragmented market in a responsible, durable way.” Doug Rosenstein, Managing Partner at Uplift, added, “We look forward to expanding Orion Legal to enable future partner firms to benefit from shared services and modern operating infrastructure.”

Robert W. Baird & Co. and Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisors to Uplift, and Kirkland & Ellis acted as its legal counsel. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel company, served as financial advisor to Dudley DeBosier, and Greenberg Traurig, LLP acted as its legal counsel. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Uplift Investors

Uplift Investors is a business-model-centric, services investment firm dedicated to creating scalable success and lasting partnerships. Headquartered in Darien, Connecticut, the firm takes a specialized approach to private equity investing, focusing on micro-sectors at the intersection of five business models and five services sectors. Uplift partners with management teams and provides functional resources to catalyze distinct competitive advantages to elevate its partner companies. For more information, visit www.upliftinvestors.com.

Orion Legal MSO

Orion Legal MSO is a managed service organization supporting leading plaintiff law firms across North America. Orion Legal provides non-legal operational support services, including marketing, technology, finance, talent, and administrative infrastructure, to enable law firms to focus on delivering exceptional legal outcomes for clients. Orion Legal is not a law firm and does not practice law. Built in partnership with Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers as its founding partner firm, Orion Legal is designed to help plaintiff law practices scale, improve efficiency, and enhance client service while preserving firm culture, autonomy, and full compliance with applicable legal and ethical requirements. For more information, visit www.orionlegalmso.com.