J.B. Hunt Joins the Triumph Network

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triumph (NYSE: TFIN), a financial and technology company focused on modernizing and simplifying freight transactions, today announced that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) has joined the Triumph Network.

J.B. Hunt, one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, will adopt Triumph’s advanced automated payment solution to accelerate and streamline carrier payment cycles.

“J.B. Hunt’s reputation as an innovator in transportation and logistics, combined with their commitment to embracing technology, makes them a true leader in our industry,” said Triumph founder and chief executive officer, Aaron P. Graft. “Their decision to join the Triumph Network underscores the strategic value of creating a more connected and efficient ecosystem for the entire freight industry.”

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Triumph, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of secure and scalable payment solutions. The addition of J.B. Hunt to the Triumph Network expands its mission to deliver innovative tools that drive efficiency and trust across the freight industry.

"Triumph’s stated commitment to creating a secure and transparent payment experience for the thousands of carriers across our network aligns well with our vision to create the most efficient transportation network in North America," said Nick Hobbs, chief operating officer for J.B. Hunt.

Triumph (NYSE: TFIN) is a financial and technology company focused on payments, factoring, intelligence and banking to modernize and simplify freight transactions. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, its portfolio of brands includes Triumph, TBK Bank and LoadPay. www.triumph.io

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Triumph Financial’s expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 11, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Triumph Financial undertakes no duty to update the information.