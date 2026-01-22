ClickHouse Announces Native Postgres Service, Offering a Unified Data Stack for Real-Time and AI-Driven Applications

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClickHouse, Inc., the company behind the world’s fastest real-time analytical database, announced a high-performance, enterprise-grade Postgres service natively integrated with ClickHouse, delivering a unified data stack for developers building modern, real-time and AI-driven applications.

The service is built in partnership with Ubicloud, Inc., an open-source cloud company delivering high-performance Postgres, led by a team with proven track record at Citus Data, Heroku, and Microsoft. This launch reinforces ClickHouse’s commitment to unifying transactional and analytical workloads on a single, scalable foundation.

This announcement also builds on ClickHouse’s acquisition of PeerDB Inc. in 2024, a Postgres company whose technology is helping power real-time data synchronization from Postgres to ClickHouse for hundreds of enterprise customers, validating the natural synergy between Postgres and ClickHouse.

A unified data stack for transactions and analytics

Modern, real-time AI applications require both transactional and analytical capabilities. ClickHouse is delivering a unified data stack that tightly integrates Postgres for transactions with ClickHouse for analytics. Developers get a high-performance Postgres service backed by NVMe storage and can synchronize transactional data from Postgres to ClickHouse in just a few clicks, unlocking up to 100x faster analytics. With a unified query layer, teams can build applications that seamlessly span transactions and analytics without the complexity of operating and managing separate systems.

“Postgres and ClickHouse have become foundational technologies for modern AI applications,” said Aaron Katz, CEO of ClickHouse. “With our native Postgres service, we’re unifying transactional and analytical workloads, so developers can build any type of application powered by AI on the best technical foundation. We’re excited to partner with Ubicloud and their world-class Postgres team to bring this offering to life.”

“Postgres and ClickHouse complement each other naturally and are key for AI applications. Together, we’re delivering an integrated stack that removes complexity for teams, with production-grade Postgres for transactions and ClickHouse for analytics working as one,” said Umur Cubukcu, Co-CEO, Co-Founder, Ubicloud. “We’re excited to join forces with ClickHouse at Ubicloud because this is how the open-source ecosystem wins: trusted teams building best-in-class products that work and grow together.”

Trusted by leading AI-driven companies

Thousands of companies, including GitLab, Instacart, Cloudflare, and Ramp, already rely on Postgres for transactional (OLTP) workloads and ClickHouse for analytical (OLAP) workloads to power mission-critical, real-time applications. With this launch, Postgres and ClickHouse move closer together, representing a major step toward a truly unified foundation for building AI applications.

Noah Pryor, the CTO of Beehiv, a large ClickHouse customer, shared excitement for this launch, “We’re excited to see ClickHouse entering the Postgres ecosystem. At Beehiv, we rely heavily on both Postgres and ClickHouse to power our mission-critical, customer-facing applications. We’ve invested significant effort in integrating these technologies, so a tighter, more native integration between them would materially simplify our architecture.”

Get started

Developers can sign up for the private preview of Postgres managed by ClickHouse today.

A detailed technical deep dive is available on the ClickHouse blog.

About ClickHouse

ClickHouse is a fast, open-source columnar database management system built for real-time data processing and analytics at scale. Engineered for high performance, ClickHouse Cloud delivers exceptional query speed and concurrency, making it ideal for applications that demand instant insight from massive volumes of data. As AI agents become increasingly embedded in software and are generating far more frequent and complex queries, ClickHouse brings a high-throughput, low-latency engine, purpose-built to meet this challenge. Trusted by leading companies like Sony, Tesla, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Lyft, and Instacart, ClickHouse helps teams unlock insights and drive smarter decisions with a scalable, efficient, and modern data platform. For more information, visit clickhouse.com.

About Ubicloud

Ubicloud is building the open-source AWS, delivering core cloud services across bare metal and public clouds. Founded by the team that built distributed PostgreSQL with Citus Data (acquired by Microsoft), Ubicloud’s flagship database offering, Ubicloud PostgreSQL provides an enterprise-grade managed Postgres experience with industry-leading price-performance. Ubicloud services across AI, Compute, PostgreSQL, and Kubernetes power more than 1 million VMs every week, cutting cloud costs by up to 70%. Ubicloud is backed by Y Combinator and other prominent Silicon Valley investors. To learn more, follow Ubicloud on Twitter @ubicloudHQ or visit ubicloud.com.