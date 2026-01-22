Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Selects PSQ Impact As Chosen Digital Fundraising Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) ("PublicSquare" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company’s next-generation fundraising platform, PSQ Impact, has been selected by the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library (“Trump Presidential Library”) as its chosen digital fundraising platform. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the Trump Presidential Library's ongoing efforts to expand its donor base and achieve ambitious fundraising goals in support of its mission to preserve and steward the legacy of the 45th and 47th President of the United States.

“We are honored that the Trump Presidential Library has chosen PSQ Impact to power its digital fundraising efforts,” said Michael Seifert, President & CEO of PublicSquare. “PSQ Impact’s platform is engineered to help mission-focused organizations like the Trump Library to unlock new levels of support by providing donors with a secure, intuitive giving experience while equipping nonprofits with the tools they need to grow their donor base and drive donor conversion.”

The Trump Presidential Library has been offering the PSQ Impact technology, designed to maximize donor engagement and optimize fundraising performance, for the past several months. At the conclusion of this test period, the Trump Presidential Library has chosen to move forward with the PSQ Impact platform, based on its demonstrated ability to deliver better donor results and a stronger user experience than other offerings. PSQ Impact will continue to empower the Trump Presidential Library to raise more funds from a broader pool of donors through its best-in-class technology, data insights, and donor-centric features.

About the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library

The Trump Presidential Library is a nonprofit organization established to support the development, funding, and long-term operation of the Trump Presidential Library and Museum. The Trump Presidential Library is responsible for raising funds, stewarding donor support, and overseeing initiatives that preserve and present materials related to President Donald J. Trump’s life, presidency, and public service. Through exhibitions, educational programming, and archival preservation, the Trump Presidential Library aims to provide the public with access to historical records and resources that document the policies, events, and impact of the Trump administration while promoting civic education and historical engagement for future generations. To learn more, visit trumplibrary.org.

About PSQ Impact

PSQ Impact is a next-generation fundraising platform developed by PublicSquare, offering innovative, secure, and cost-effective fundraising tools tailored for conservative campaigns and values-aligned nonprofit organizations. Built with advanced technology and a mission-driven focus, PSQ Impact is designed to maximize donor engagement and support long-term success. To learn more, visit psqimpact.com.

About PublicSquare

PublicSquare (NYSE: PSQH) is a financial technology company building a resilient, values-aligned ecosystem of financial solutions for consumers and businesses. Committed to protecting life, family, and liberty, the Company provides alternatives designed to support long-term economic participation and freedom. For more information, visit investors.publicsquare.com.