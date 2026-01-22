Advocate Wealth Joins TritonPoint Partners Expanding Presence in U.S. Northeast

CHEVY CHASE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TritonPoint Partners today announced that Jonathan Amoia has joined the firm as Managing Director and founder of Advocate Wealth. Based in Buffalo, N.Y., he manages approximately $300 million in assets for business owners and multigenerational families.

Mr. Amoia specializes in wealth planning, investment strategy, estate, business and pre-transaction design for ultra-high-net-worth clients and closely-held businesses. His expertise is to advise clients in coordination with legal and accounting professionals and to execute their plans optimizing the structures created.

“Jonathan has built his career on long-term strategic planning and advice for business owners and multigenerational families, taking his role as a fiduciary very seriously as their financial advocate,” said Harold Hughes, CEO of TritonPoint Partners. “He has the experience and discipline to guide clients through complex financial decisions and help them build wealth strategies for the long term.”

TritonPoint’s independent model, collaborative culture, advice resources, and open architecture investment opportunities drew Mr. Amoia to the firm. “They understand what families need from an advisor,” he said. “The depth of resources here, especially around private markets and holistic advice coordination, creates an environment where I can deliver comprehensive, client-specific solutions.”

Previously, Mr. Amoia served as Partner and Managing Director at Sand Hill Investment Management. He is a Certified Private Wealth Advisor, Certified Exit Planning Advisor and hold the Certified Block Chain and Digital Assets advisor designation.

The partnership continues TritonPoint Partners’ growth with advisors dedicated to planning, advice and open architecture execution. This expansion into the Northeast follows recent growth initiatives for TritonPoint, including several new hires and a partnership with Quotient Wealth and Opto Investments to expand client access to private markets.

TritonPoint is powered by Dynasty Financial Partners, which provides operational infrastructure and institutional-level support to help independent firms scale effectively.

“We are building a national team capable of managing financial complexity for our clients in an intentional and entrepreneurial environment,” said Mr. Hughes. “Jonathan exemplifies that caliber of advisor.”

About TritonPoint Partners

TritonPoint Partners is an independent advisory firm designed to empower firms with flexibility, technology, and investment resources to grow and scale. TritonPoint Partners offers a multi-custodial, open-architecture model and alternatives platform that allows advisors to customize their investment approach. The firm is run by an experienced leadership team with deep expertise in wealth management, estate planning, succession planning, asset management, operations, and investment strategy.

For more information, please visit www.tritonpointpartners.com.

About Dynasty Financial Partners

Dynasty is a provider of technology-enabled wealth management solutions and business services for financial advisory firms focused on serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. Dynasty supports independent advisors with a comprehensive platform that includes integrated technology, investment solutions, and operational support.