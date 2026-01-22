Dialpad and TD SYNNEX Partner to Bring Agentic AI Communications to Global Markets

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dialpad, the leading AI-powered business communications and agentic platform, announced today a new global distribution partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global technology solutions aggregator and distributor. The partnership expands Dialpad’s reach to TD SYNNEX’s international portfolio of trusted technology partners, enabling them to offer Dialpad’s unified communications (UCaaS), contact center (CCaaS), and Agentic AI solutions to businesses around the world.

Through this collaboration, TD SYNNEX partners will gain access to Dialpad’s AI-first communications platform, purpose-built to simplify how organizations connect, collaborate, and serve customers. With Dialpad’s Agentic AI, partners can help their clients automate repetitive tasks, enhance live interactions with real-time intelligence, and improve performance through AI-driven insights.

“Partnering with TD SYNNEX allows us to rapidly extend the power of Agentic AI to partners and businesses in new markets,” said Dana Dempsey, RVP, Partner Sales at Dialpad. “TD SYNNEX has long been at the center of the technology ecosystem, helping partners deliver transformational solutions to their customers. Together, we’re making it easier for organizations everywhere to modernize their communications stack and elevate every customer interaction through AI.”

The partnership will strengthen Dialpad’s ability to scale globally by leveraging TD SYNNEX’s extensive partner ecosystem and enablement capabilities. TD SYNNEX will integrate Dialpad’s AI-powered solutions into its edge-to-cloud offerings, allowing partners to deliver unified, secure, and intelligent communication experiences to their customers.

“We’re excited to welcome Dialpad to the TD SYNNEX portfolio,” said Cheryl Neal, Vice President of New Vendor Acquisition at TD SYNNEX. “Dialpad’s AI-first innovation and proven leadership in agentic communications perfectly align with our mission to empower partners with best-in-class technology solutions. This partnership creates new opportunities for our partners to deliver business value through AI-enhanced communications.”

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. The company empowers technology partners to unlock growth across the technology lifecycle, providing edge-to-cloud solutions including infrastructure, hybrid cloud, networking, security, and software. TD SYNNEX simplifies complex technology deployment with its Click to Run™ solutions, supporting partners in delivering innovative, scalable services to businesses around the world.

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the AI-first communications and agentic platform defining the next era of business conversations. From customer service to sales to unified communications, Dialpad delivers AI-enhanced experiences for customers worldwide like Randstad, Nasdaq, Express Scripts, T-Mobile, Motorola Solutions, Tractor Supply, and Texas Roadhouse.

Backed by Andreessen Horowitz, GV, ICONIQ Capital, T-Mobile, and OMERS, Dialpad is leading the Agentic AI revolution in business communications.