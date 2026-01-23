Sunflower Bank Launches Sunflower Insurance Solutions to Expand Wealth and Risk Management Services

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunflower Bank, N.A. (“Sunflower Bank”) announces the launch of Sunflower Insurance Solutions Inc. (“Sunflower Insurance Solutions”), a wholly owned subsidiary, that provides businesses and high-net-worth individuals with insurance and wealth planning strategies, including risk management, liquidity planning, and tax-efficient wealth transfer.

“The launch of Sunflower Insurance Solutions marks an exciting step in expanding our ability to deliver comprehensive financial strategies,” said John E. Sawyer, Director of Private Banking & Wealth Management at Sunflower Bank. “We are equally pleased to welcome Catherine Runge, Director of Insurance Strategies, to lead this initiative. Her twenty plus years of expertise and client-focused approach will be instrumental in building innovative insurance solutions that complement our wealth management offerings.”

Sunflower Insurance Solutions offers specialized programs for both corporate and personal needs:

For Businesses: Key person and buy/sell planning, executive benefits, corporate benefit programs, and liquidity strategies designed to support operational continuity and talent retention.

For Individuals: Life, long-term care, and disability coverage, as well as estate planning and generational wealth transfer solutions.

Sunflower Insurance Solutions has also entered into a strategic partnership with Lion Street, an Austin-based financial services company. Through this collaboration, Sunflower Insurance Solutions gains access to Lion Street’s network of independent firms and advanced resources, enabling the delivery of sophisticated planning solutions for high-net-worth individuals and business owners.

Bob Carter, Founder and CEO of Lion Street, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: “We are pleased to welcome Sunflower Insurance Solutions to the Lion Street community,” said Carter. “Their commitment to delivering client-centered, comprehensive insurance and wealth planning strategies aligns greatly with our mission. This partnership permits powerful capabilities in advanced planning expertise, access to carriers, technology, and resources to serve sophisticated business owners and high-net-worth families at the highest level.”

For more information about this new offering, visit SunflowerIS.com.

Securities offered through Integrity Alliance, LLC, Member SIPC. Integrity Wealth is a marketing name for Integrity Alliance, LLC. Sunflower Bank is not affiliated with Integrity Wealth.

About Sunflower Bank, N.A.

With $8.5 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025, bank headquarters in Dallas, TX, 71 licensed depository branches in seven states, and mortgage capabilities in 44 states, Sunflower Bank, N.A. provides a full range of relationship-focused services to meet personal, business and wealth management financial objectives. FirstSun Capital Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSUN) is the financial holding company for Sunflower Bank, N.A. and is headquartered in Denver, CO. First National 1870 is a division of Sunflower Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

To learn more, visit: SunflowerBank.com

About Sunflower Insurance Solutions Inc.

Insurance products are offered through Sunflower Insurance Solutions Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sunflower Bank, N.A. Insurance products are not products of the bank, not a deposit, not FDIC insured, and may be subject to investment risk, including possible loss of value. Securities offered through Integrity Alliance, LLC, Member SIPC. Integrity Wealth is a marketing name for Integrity Alliance, LLC. Sunflower Bank, N.A. is not affiliated with Integrity Wealth.

To learn more, visit: SunflowerIS.com

About Lion Street

Lion Street is a leading financial services company based in Austin, Texas. Lion Street provides its elite network of independent firms and financial planning experts access to the financial products, intellectual capital, and specialized resources they need to meet the sophisticated needs of high-net-worth and corporate clients. Together, Lion Street’s Owners are strongly committed to building a highly collaborative network of professionals.

To learn more about Lion Street, visit www.lionstreet.com, hear directly from other Firm-Owners, or connect on LinkedIn.