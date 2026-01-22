Port of Los Angeles Selects Pacific Cruise Terminals, LLC as Developer and Operator of Two Cruise Centers

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Port of Los Angeles has announced that Pacific Cruise Terminals, LLC (PCT), a joint venture between Carrix, Inc. and JLC Infrastructure, has been selected as the developer and operator of the future Outer Harbor cruise terminal. PCT will also take on redevelopment and operation of the existing World Cruise Center on the Port’s Main Channel.

“This new Outer Harbor cruise terminal and World Cruise Center redevelopment will allow us to capture more of the rapidly growing cruise business, while also establishing Los Angeles as the primary West Coast gateway for cruise operations,” said Port Executive Director Gene Seroka. “This project will also be a huge win for our Port communities, who will greatly benefit from the economic activity generated by such significant public and private investment in our LA Waterfront.”

Each cruise ship call at the Port of Los Angeles generates approximately $1.3 million in local economic activity. In 2025, the Port welcomed 241 cruise calls and a record 1.6 million passengers.

The forthcoming state-of-the-art Outer Harbor cruise terminal will be developed by PCT to accommodate the newest and most environmentally sustainable cruise ships arriving in Los Angeles. In addition, the proposed cruise terminal development is envisioned as a significant community asset, offering open spaces, recreational facilities, and enhanced access to the LA Waterfront for both residents and visitors.

Carrix is one of the world’s largest independent marine and intermodal terminal operators and North America’s leading cruise terminal operator. Together with its partners, Carrix has a long track record in collaborating to develop large-scale infrastructure projects while enjoying a deep-rooted history in Southern California across containerized cargo and cruise terminal operations.

“Carrix is proud to have been selected by the Port of Los Angeles as the lead partner for the development of the Outer Harbor cruise terminal and the redevelopment of the World Cruise Center,” said Uffe Ostergaard, CEO of Carrix. “We believe our deep experience with large maritime infrastructure projects such as this will contribute to a significant economic return for both the Port and the greater Harbor community.”

“Pacific Cruise Terminals is honored to have the opportunity to develop and operate these transformative cruise facilities at the Port of Los Angeles,” said Stefano Borzone, president of Carrix’s cruise division. “In response to the growing demand for cruise vacations, cruise ship operators have committed to an unprecedented new build program, introducing larger and more technologically advanced ships to the market. This exceptional new cruise center will be instrumental in positioning Los Angeles as a premier homeport and one of the leading cruise gateways on the West Coast.”

JLC Infrastructure has assets under management of approximately $2.3 billion and currently manages investments in the transportation, energy, and communications sectors. JLC’s existing transportation investments include MasParc & Mobility, LLC, the exclusive operator of parking systems at Northeastern University, the LAX Airport Cargo Modernization Project, and the New Terminal One project at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

“We are excited about this opportunity to partner with Carrix and the Port of Los Angeles. This project supports our strategy to invest in critical infrastructure that contributes to the growth of the surrounding communities,” said Marlon Smith, managing director at JLC. “Los Angeles is a strategic location to support increasing demand for Pacific Coast cruise operations. We expect that the incremental tourism generated from cruise operations and the reimagined waterfront will produce meaningful benefit to the Port, local business, and the community as a whole.”

About Carrix

Carrix is one of the world’s leading independent marine and intermodal terminal operators, with activities across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, South America, and Asia. Founded in 1949, the company has continuously expanded its global footprint while prioritizing customer interests and today employs more than 20,000 people worldwide.

About JLC Infrastructure

JLC Infrastructure is an investor and asset management firm focused on the sustainable energy, utilities, transportation, and social infrastructure sectors in the U.S. The firm was formed in 2015 by Earvin “Magic” Johnson of Magic Johnson Enterprises and Jim Reynolds of Loop Capital. JLC has a broad network of longstanding relationships with municipalities, governments, infrastructure companies, strategic partners, advisors and financing providers throughout the country and seeks to invest in critical infrastructure projects that provide long term benefits to the communities they serve. For more information, please visit JLC’s website.