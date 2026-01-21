Medallia and Ada Announce Strategic Partnership to Unite Customer Intelligence with Agentic AI to Elevate Customer Experiences

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, and Ada, the trusted AI-native customer experience company and creator of the AI Customer Experience (ACX) operating model, today announced a strategic partnership and joint solution that unifies Ada’s system of real-time, AI-powered action with Medallia’s deep omnichannel customer experience and operational intelligence. This accelerates an already powerful insights-to-action system for CX and contact center leaders, empowering them to transform insights across channels into timely, automated actions that resolve customer issues, guide purchases, and orchestrate complex workflows.

Despite significant financial investment and pilot activity, only a small fraction of organizations have crossed the “GenAI divide” from experimentation to meaningful business results. According to a 2025 study by MIT NANDA, just 5% of enterprise AI pilots are extracting significant value, while the vast majority (95%) are failing to deliver measurable P&L impact. Working together, Medallia and Ada are working to bridge this divide with this new joint solution.

“We’ve seen tremendous value from utilizing both Ada and Medallia for elements of our customer experience engagement, and believe there is amazing potential in unifying those capabilities for even more conversational intelligence and automated action to improve customer care at IPSY,” said TJ Stein, Head of Customer Care at IPSY.

Accelerating Insights-to-Action for CX and the Contact Center

At the core, Medallia unifies signals across voice, digital, surveys, and the contact center—now including Ada AI Agent conversations—into a single source of truth that informs Ada’s ACX playbooks and in-session decisions. Medallia, which ingests more than 8.2 billion records annually, will ingest Ada’s conversational records alongside calls, surveys, and digital signals to reveal loyalty drivers, recognize obstacles, and identify operational improvement opportunities across the customer journey. These insights then guide Ada’s AI Agents to personalize and execute policy-aware workflows, while outcomes flow back to Medallia. By identifying high-friction topics and applying Medallia’s risk scores and Quality Management rubrics to AI interactions, organizations can safely expand automation to complex inquiries that legacy bots cannot handle. This synergy harnesses Ada conversations, transforming them into insights that power improved interactions, automations, and outcomes, driving lower costs and higher customer satisfaction without sacrificing context.

“We’re excited about this new partnership with Medallia and what it represents for the future of Customer Experience,” said Mike Murchison, CEO and co-founder of Ada. “This is the creation of a transformational customer experience system that learns, improves, and scales. Ada can now leverage Medallia insights to prioritize the right journeys, shape agent tone and behavior, and design unique playbooks around our customers’ highest-volume, highest-friction issues. The result is that CX leaders can quickly scale agentic AI from lighthouse use cases to increasingly complex enterprise programs with predictable guardrails, shorter deployment cycles, and finance-ready measurement – all within the same system.”

Contact center and CX teams can also leverage the solution to increase direct feedback and response rates after chat interactions have concluded by activating Medallia Experience Cloud (MEC) post-interaction surveys directly in Ada. This further aligns rich feedback with conversational data through a singular, unified analytics and automation ecosystem.

“Our innovative solution connects rich CX insights to immediate, automated actions that fuel deeper omnichannel experiences,” said Sid Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer for Medallia. “This further closes the gap between understanding customer needs and acting on them, modernizing the future of Voice of the Customer programs and enabling CX and contact center leaders to prioritize high-value automation cases—offering a clear path to improve experiences and performance at scale.”

Representatives from Ada and IPSY will share more details on the partnership and their successful ACX journey during a joint breakout session, “Redesigning CX for lifetime value: Why IPSY’s going full glam with AI,” as part of Medallia’s Experience conference, February 10-12 at The Wynn in Las Vegas. Visit the Medallia Experience website to learn more and register.

About Ada

Ada is the trusted AI-native customer experience company, built to transform how enterprises engage with customers. Powered by the ACX operating model—which unifies technology, methodology, and expertise—Ada deploys high-performing AI agents that deliver personalized, efficient interactions across every channel and language. Since 2016, Ada has powered more than 5.5 billion interactions for global brands like Square, Pinterest, Sky, Canva, and Monday.com, delivering extraordinary CX at scale. With enterprise-grade security and compliance (SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA, AIUC-1), Ada enables organizations to reduce cost-to-serve, elevate CSAT, and increase lifetime customer value. Learn more at ada.cx.

About Medallia

Medallia is the global leader in customer and employee experience, trusted by the world’s most iconic brands — including 7 of the Fortune 10. Medallia’s AI-driven platform helps enterprise organizations turn billions of feedback signals into clear, prioritized actions. With deep domain expertise, a powerful partner ecosystem, and consistent leadership recognition from top industry analysts, Medallia transforms customer experience into a strategic driver of business growth. Learn more at www.medallia.com.

