Sabey Data Centers Expands Partnership with JetCool Technologies to Accelerate Sustainable High-Density Compute

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sabey Data Centers, a leading designer, builder and operator of multi-tenant data centers, announces today an expanded partnership with JetCool, a Flex company and innovator in direct-to-chip cooling solutions for compute-intensive markets. This deepened collaboration builds on the success of their 2023 alliance, which achieved 13.5% server power savings compared to air-cooled alternatives and enabled practical, on-demand liquid cooling for high-density AI and HPC deployments.

In the next phase of their partnership, the two companies are working to simplify and scale the deployment of JetCool’s liquid cooling solutions across Sabey’s national data center portfolio. This expansion reflects a shared commitment to delivering sustainable, high-performance computing at scale by addressing the growing demand for energy-efficient infrastructure to support AI and other high-density workloads.

To advance this vision, JetCool is introducing modular cooling architectures developed in collaboration with Dell Technologies for select PowerEdge servers for GPU-based server deployments. This integrated solution ensures end-to-end warranty coverage for both the server and the cooling system, a major advantage for Sabey customers seeking peace of mind as they transition to liquid-cooled environments.

“As workloads become more compute-intensive, our customers are looking for solutions that balance performance with sustainability,” said Carlie Shooner, Sr. Carrier & Partner Manager. “By strengthening our partnership with JetCool, we’re enabling faster, more confident adoption of advanced liquid cooling — and helping our customers future-proof their infrastructure. Together, we’re addressing a critical challenge — how to enable maximum compute performance while maintaining energy efficiency and operational simplicity.”

Bernie Malouin, Founder of JetCool and Flex VP, added, “Sabey has been a visionary partner in bringing our technology to scale. This next step of our collaboration allows us to go further — integrating JetCool’s cooling innovations into data centers designed for the next generation of computing.”

This initiative is part of Sabey’s liquid cooling partnership program, which brings together leading innovators in thermal management to reduce complexity and streamline deployments for customers. The program delivers proven, ready-to-integrate technologies that align with Sabey’s commitment to sustainability, operational excellence, and customer success.

Together, Sabey and JetCool are making advanced liquid cooling accessible, efficient, and sustainable, helping customers meet the compute demands of tomorrow.

About Flex:

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

About JetCool Technologies:

JetCool, a Flex company, is a global leader in advanced thermal management for compute-intensive applications. The company specializes in scalable, rack-level microconvective cooling solutions that boost performance, improve energy efficiency, and support sustainability goals. Backed by Flex’s global manufacturing expertise, JetCool delivers end-to-end liquid cooling solutions designed for AI and next-generation computing. Learn more at jetcool.com.

About Sabey Data Centers:

With a portfolio of more than four million square feet of mission-critical space, Sabey Data Centers is one of the largest privately owned multi-tenant data center owners, developers, and operators in the United States. Sabey specializes in scalable, custom-built data center solutions recognized for efficiency, low total cost of ownership, operational maturity, and sustained uptime. The company provides sustainable data center services to many of the world’s top financial, technology, and healthcare companies.

To learn more about Sabey Data Centers, please visit sabeydatacenters.com.