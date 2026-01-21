Leading South African Furniture Retailer Lewis Group Partners with Provenir to Drive AI Credit Decisioning Transformation in the Cloud

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--South African furniture retailer Lewis Group is migrating its credit decisioning to the cloud with Provenir, a global leader in AI risk decisioning, to streamline its onboarding processes and expand customer touchpoints.

By modernizing and enhancing decisioning capabilities via the cloud, the Provenir AI Decisioning Platform supports Lewis Group’s commitment to responsible and effective customer engagement. Share

Lewis Group is a leading retailer of furniture, home appliances, electronic goods and homeware in South Africa through its brands Lewis, Best Home & Electric, Beares, UFO, Bedzone, Real Beds and Monarch Insurance. The retailer has 813 stores across South Africa and 145 in southern Africa, including Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini.

A Provenir customer for 15 years, Lewis Group is embarking on a cloud-migration strategy on the AWS stack, designed to elevate the customer experience and further drive innovation in credit decisioning. The goal is to enable more personalized customer engagements, further improve the onboarding process, and unlock meaningful productivity gains.

By modernizing and enhancing decisioning capabilities via the cloud, the Provenir AI Decisioning Platform supports Lewis Group’s commitment to responsible and effective customer engagement.

“Our long-standing collaboration with Provenir underscores a shared focus on using technology to deliver better outcomes for our customers,” said Lambert Fick, Lewis Group’s GM Credit Risk. “By migrating to the cloud, we are able to realize enhanced speed and agility, scalability, improved security, and faster time-to-market for solutions and services to our valued customers.”

“After more than 15 years of partnership, we’re proud to support Lewis Group’s move to a modern cloud platform with our AI Decisioning Platform to drive improved business outcomes,” said Ryan Morrison, executive vice president, Provenir. “This migration will give Lewis Group faster, more effective decisioning, a unified customer view across channels, and the ability to leverage advanced analytics to enhance onboarding, fraud prevention, and overall customer management.”

Provenir’s AI Decisioning Platform combines data, decisioning, and decision intelligence to enable smarter, faster decisions across the entire customer lifecycle – from onboarding and application fraud to credit risk, customer management, and collections.

About Provenir

Provenir’s AI Decisioning Platform empowers banks, telcos, fintechs, and many other financial services providers to maximize value and minimize risk across the customer lifecycle – all on a single platform.

Provenir combines cutting-edge technology, data, and AI to create powerful, impactful decisions and deliver hyper-personalized experiences. From streamlining onboarding and stopping application fraud to optimizing customer management and strengthening collections, our platform transforms the way organizations approach decisioning.

Trusted by the world’s leading financial services providers, Provenir is at the heart of innovation in over 60 countries, processing more than 4 billion transactions annually.