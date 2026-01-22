Navan and Booking.com Enhance Direct Connection to Expand Inventory and Savings for Business Travelers

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN), the leading all-in-one business travel, payments, and expense management platform, today announced its enhanced direct connection with Booking.com, unlocking expanded global lodging inventory and additional savings through an enhanced API integration.

With a new, updated direct integration, our partnership further expands travelers' access to more properties and better rates, while making it simpler for travel managers and finance departments to oversee company stays, save across their travel programs, and unlock new lodging options.

Through the enhanced connection business travelers gain access to additional lodging properties directly in the Navan platform. The additional inventory is especially impactful for “off-the-beaten-path” destinations where Booking.com’s reach is vast. This means travel managers and finance departments can ensure compliant accommodations are always available, and travelers can find the perfect fit, wherever their work takes them.

Booking.com’s powerful API supports future enhancements on the Navan platform, including potential features such as, “work-friendly” tag for non-hotel properties, making it even easier for business travelers to find accommodations that suit their needs.

“This new connection with Booking.com isn’t just about adding more rooms to Navan’s already expansive inventory; it’s about adding more value to every business trip for every company with discounts and perks on eligible stays,” said Dane Molter, SVP, Navan Group Travel Marketplace. “By connecting directly to Booking.com’s most advanced API, Navan can offer concrete savings and more choices that directly benefit a company’s bottom line, which is a win for everyone.”

The deepened partnership also brings significant savings, with access to our closed-user group pricing, which includes loyalty rates, mobile rates, and seasonal and regional discounts. These discounts can be combined with Booking.com’s Mobile Discounts, delivering substantial savings directly to Navan customers. The connection also streamlines the payment process, eliminating frustrating issues like rejected cards and missing details to help ensure every booking is confirmed and worry-free.

“Through our partnership with Navan, we’re expanding business travelers’ choices by giving them access to our expansive inventory of work-friendly hotels and homes,” said Thibaut Leroux, Director of Commercial Partnerships at Booking.com. “Together, we’re making it easier for business travelers to book the right stay, backed by our global coverage and competitive rates.”

