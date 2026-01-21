-

MILGARD Windows and Doors Launches C700 Series Fiberglass Windows and Patio Doors

The C700 product line includes a diverse range of window options and sliding patio doors.

TACOMA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MILGARD Windows and Doors, part of the MITER Brands portfolio, recently announced the launch of the new C700 Series fiberglass windows and patio doors. The C700 Series represents the next generation of fiberglass window design, delivering superior performance, sleek modern styling, and long-lasting durability for new construction and remodeling projects in any climate.

“With the C700 Series, we’re delivering a modern fiberglass solution that reflects decades of MILGARD’s manufacturing expertise while pushing performance and design forward.” -- Anthony Scales, Director of Sales—Northwest, MILGARD Windows and Doors

“With the C700 Series, we’re delivering a modern fiberglass solution that reflects decades of MILGARD’s manufacturing expertise while pushing performance and design forward,” said Anthony Scales, Director of Sales—Northwest, at MILGARD Windows and Doors. “Homeowners and building professionals are looking for products that balance durability, energy efficiency, and clean aesthetics, and the C700 Series was engineered to meet those expectations at the highest level.”

Designed to meet the needs of high-end homes, the C700 Series features clean sightlines and modern frame profiles that integrate seamlessly with contemporary architectural styles and enhance curb appeal. Offering flexible solutions for a wide range of residential applications, the C700 product line includes a diverse range of window options and sliding patio doors.

The C700 Series also incorporates MILGARD’s SmartTouch® hardware, allowing windows to unlock and operate with a single motion while meeting rigorous forced-entry codes for enhanced security. In addition, C700 windows and doors are tested and built to meet ENERGY STAR version 7.0 requirements, supporting improved energy efficiency across climate zones. Every product is backed by MILGARD’s industry-leading warranty.

To learn more about the new C700 Series windows and doors, visit MILGARD.com/built-to-last.

About MILGARD Windows and Doors

Founded in 1958, MILGARD Windows and Doors offers a full line of vinyl, fiberglass, and aluminum windows and patio doors for builders, dealers, and homeowners. Part of the MITER Brands family, MILGARD operates plants in Arizona, California, Oregon, and Washington. To learn more, visit www.milgard.com.

About MITER Brands

Founded in 1947, MITER Brands is a residential window and door manufacturer that produces a portfolio of window and door brands for the new construction and replacement segments with an owner-operated, family-first approach. Through optimized manufacturing, valued relationships, and dedicated team members coast to coast, MITER Brands instills confidence and drives quality customer experiences. The name “MITER” is an acronym reflecting five of the company’s core strengths: Manufacturing, Innovation, Trust, Experiences, and Relationships.

For more information, visit www.miterbrands.com.

