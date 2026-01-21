Vertical Aerospace Brings Valo to New York, Outlining Plans for Electric Air Taxi Routes

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertical Aerospace (NYSE: EVTL) launches its U.S. tour in New York City this week, bringing its new commercial electric aircraft, Valo, to the U.S. for the first time alongside plans for electric air travel routes in New York with Bristow Group (NYSE: VTOL) and Skyports Infrastructure.

The U.S. tour builds on Valo’s unveiling in London in December 2025 and marks the next step in Vertical’s global engagement with customers, investors, regulators, and partners ahead of entry into service following regulatory approval currently expected in 2028.

Introducing Valo to the U.S.

Valo is Vertical’s certification-ready aircraft, designed to fly up to 100 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph with zero operating emissions, and engineered to meet airliner-level safety standards.

Valo’s premium cabin will launch with four seats, offering panoramic windows, generous personal space and class-leading luggage capacity. The aircraft’s flexible design, shaped by extensive airline and operator input, enables expansion to six seats, with the potential to improve operator economics and lower fares for passengers.

The aircraft is targeting certification in 2028, enabling entry into service in the U.S. and globally with airline and operator customers including American Airlines.

Valo’s arrival in New York marks the first opportunity for U.S. investors, customers, partners, and the public to experience the aircraft at full scale.

From Aircraft to Operations: Electric Air Travel in New York

Alongside the U.S. tour, Vertical is working with Bristow and Skyports on a range of future mobility solutions for Valo in the U.S., including routes in and out of Manhattan, New York. The plans will cut multi-hour road journeys to minutes, such as flying from John F. Kennedy (JFK) and other airports to Manhattan.

Informed by Bristow’s global operating experience as the world’s leading provider of helicopter transportation and Skyports’ established skyport locations, including its Downtown Skyport in Manhattan, the plans focus on operational feasibility, infrastructure integration, and real-world use cases.

New York City represents a natural environment for advanced air mobility given its density, congestion, premium travel demand and existing heliport network.

Use cases being progressed in the New York City area include:

Airport transfers : connections between Downtown Skyport and major regional airports, significantly reducing journey times for travellers, e.g., connecting JFK to Manhattan in minutes.

: connections between Downtown Skyport and major regional airports, significantly reducing journey times for travellers, e.g., connecting JFK to Manhattan in minutes. Event travel: game-day access from Downtown Skyport to MetLife Stadium, potentially via established aviation facilities such as Teterboro Airport.

game-day access from Downtown Skyport to MetLife Stadium, potentially via established aviation facilities such as Teterboro Airport. Aerial sightseeing and air tours: departing from Downtown Skyport, taking advantage of Valo’s large cabin, panoramic windows and quiet, zero-emissions operation.

departing from Downtown Skyport, taking advantage of Valo’s large cabin, panoramic windows and quiet, zero-emissions operation. Weekend and leisure travel: connections between Downtown Skyport and East Hampton Airport, supporting premium short-break travel.

connections between Downtown Skyport and East Hampton Airport, supporting premium short-break travel. Cross-town urban transfers : links between Downtown Skyport and heliports such as West 30th Street or East 40th Street, offering a quieter, lower-emissions alternative to conventional helicopters.

: links between Downtown Skyport and heliports such as West 30th Street or East 40th Street, offering a quieter, lower-emissions alternative to conventional helicopters. Emergency Services – medical transfers within New York area, e.g., Westchester County Medical Center to New York University Langone.

This work builds on Vertical’s recent UK collaboration with Bristow and Skyports, which outlines planned electric air-taxi routes from Canary Wharf to major UK transport hubs, including London Heathrow Airport, and demonstrates how electric aviation will be integrated safely and practically into existing urban infrastructure.

U.S. Valo Model Tour – New York Kick-Off

To mark Valo’s arrival in New York, the aircraft will be on public display on Friday, January 23, 2026 from 09:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST at the Classic Car Club Manhattan, Pier 76, 408 12th Ave. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience Valo at full scale and learn more about Vertical’s aircraft, technology, and certification journey. No tickets are required.

Stuart Simpson, CEO of Vertical Aerospace, said:

“The US Valo tour builds on the momentum from our London unveiling and a year of strong execution across testing, partnerships and certification. New York is a natural next step to explore how electric aviation could support urban and regional travel in the US, working with partners like Bristow and Skyports to keep safety, certification and real-world operations at the core.”

Chris Bradshaw, President and CEO of Bristow Group, added:

“Bristow operates complex aviation services all over the world, from offshore energy to government and passenger transport. Exploring future eVTOL use cases in a market like New York allows us to apply that operational experience to new, sustainable aviation concepts as the technology and regulatory environment continue to mature.”

Duncan Walker, CEO of Skyports Infrastructure, said:

“Skyports creates and operates the essential infrastructure that will support the integration of new eVTOL aircraft into existing cities and transport networks. Evaluating potential use cases around Downtown Skyport helps demonstrate how our infrastructure could support a wide range of journeys - from airports and events to leisure and urban connections - as electric aviation develops.”

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation. Vertical is creating a safer, cleaner, and quieter way to travel. Valo is a piloted, four-passenger, Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with zero operating emissions. Vertical is also developing a hybrid-electric variant, offering increased range and mission flexibility to meet the evolving needs of the advanced air mobility market.

Vertical combines partnerships with leading aerospace companies, including Honeywell, Syensqo and Aciturri, with its own proprietary battery and propeller technology to develop the world’s most advanced and safest eVTOL.

Vertical has c.1,500 pre-orders of Valo, with customers across four continents, including American Airlines, Avolon, Bristow, GOL and Japan Airlines. Certain customer obligations are expected to be fulfilled via third-party agreements. Headquartered in Bristol, UK, Vertical’s experienced leadership team comes from top-tier aerospace and automotive companies such as Rolls-Royce, Airbus, GM, and Leonardo. Together, they have previously certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems

Forward-Looking Statements

