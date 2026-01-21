Andersen Consulting Strengthens Digital Transformation Offering with Addition of Internet & Idee

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting enters into a Collaboration Agreement with Internet & Idee, an Italian-based digital consulting agency, enhancing its ability to deliver integrated, tech-driven solutions.

Founded in 1998, Internet & Idee delivers digital strategy, software development, Testing & QA, e-commerce, and mobile solutions. The firm operates across two core areas: IT consulting services and proprietary SaaS products, including credit management and cybersecurity monitoring tools. With deep expertise in banking, insurance, credit management, and luxury e-commerce logistics, Internet & Idee combines sector insight with technical innovation to drive business performance.

“This collaboration allows us to apply our digital and sector expertise at greater scale,” said Carlo Stumpo, CEO of Internet & Idee. “Together with Andersen Consulting, we can deliver more targeted, effective solutions for clients facing complex challenges in highly regulated and fast-moving industries.”

Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen, added, “Internet & Idee brings a unique blend of technical expertise and creative vision. Their capabilities strengthen our ability to help clients modernize how they engage with customers, operate with agility, and scale in a digital-first world. We are pleased to welcome them into our growing platform.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.