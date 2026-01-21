StayTerra Announces Investment in Vacation Homes of Hilton Head

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StayTerra, a platform comprised of premier vacation rental brands in top destinations across America, today announced its investment in Vacation Homes of Hilton Head (“VHHH”), a leading luxury property management brand on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Founded in 2008 by Hilton Head natives Chris and Jacquelyn Sankowski, VHHH blends exclusivity and elegance across its portfolio of luxury vacation rental homes on the Island to elevate properties to their fullest potential and create unforgettable stays. VHHH has established a reputation for meticulous property care and superior revenue generation through its carefully maintained staff-to-property ratio, round-the-clock local team and tech-enabled pricing and management tools. For guests, VHHH offers a best-in-class, family-friendly vacation experience with exceptional customer care, complete concierge services and free, curated local activities through VHHH’s exclusive Southern Hospitality Pass.

“Hilton Head is a significant vacation rental market and a top 10 beach destination for families in the U.S., with a high summer season and strong shoulder seasons,” said Mary Lynn Clark, Chief Executive Officer of StayTerra. “As one of the top luxury property management companies on the Island, VHHH’s emphasis on providing memorable experiences for guests and unmatched care for properties fits well within our portfolio of brands that deliver exceptional hospitality. We are excited to expand into the southeastern Atlantic coast and look forward to growing VHHH to new heights, while preserving its ‘comfort meets coastal charm’ brand identity.”

Previously ranked as the #1 Island in the Continental U.S. by Travel + Leisure, Hilton Head boasts more than three million vacation visitors each year, increasing consistently since 2021. By expanding into this high-growth region, StayTerra is building on its established portfolio of brands in premier destinations across the country and creating more opportunities for travelers to enjoy its world-class vacation experiences. For VHHH, joining the StayTerra collection further positions the brand for outsized growth, supported by the platform’s advanced technological and customer service capabilities, highly experienced leadership team and growth capital.

“Over the past nearly two decades, we have worked closely with the residents of Hilton Head to establish a leading property management brand that prioritizes community engagement and highlights the beautiful local experiences our island has to offer,” Chris and Jacquelyn added. “This partnership is the next phase in our evolution and will further support the Hilton Head community by generating more value for our loyal base of property owners and guests that return to the Lowcountry year after year. We are confident that VHHH is in great hands as part of the StayTerra collection, and we look forward to continuing to work together to promote the brand for years to come.”

In addition to VHHH, the StayTerra platform includes Cape & Coast and Prime Vacations, luxury vacation rental management companies providing exceptional beach vacations along Florida’s gulf coastline and surrounding islands, and Moving Mountains, a luxury property management and vacation home rentals company in the Colorado Rockies. StayTerra is backed by Garnett Station Partners, a leading principal investment firm that partners with experienced and entrepreneurial management teams to build valuable growth companies, and Bessemer Venture Partners, a prominent technology investor with AI and industry expertise.

About StayTerra

StayTerra is a premier vacation rental management platform committed to providing best-in-class property management for owners and seamless, elevated experiences for guests in top destinations across America. StayTerra is made up of a collection of premier vacation rental brands that are focused on delivering outstanding customer service, guided by professional teams acting with integrity, thoughtfulness and an unparalleled passion for hospitality. StayTerra is trusted by property owners to care for their homes and by guests to create exceptional vacation experiences. For more information, please visit stayterravaca.com.

About Garnett Station Partners

Garnett Station Partners is a principal investment firm founded in 2013 by Matt Perelman and Alex Sloane that manages approximately $4 billion of assets. Garnett Station partners with experienced and entrepreneurial management teams and strategic investors to build value for its portfolio of growth platforms. The firm draws on its global relationships, operational experience and rigorous diligence process to source, underwrite and manage investments. Core sectors include consumer and business services, health and wellness, automotive, and food and beverage. Garnett Station's culture is based on the principles of entrepreneurship, collaboration, analytical rigor and accountability. For more information, please visit garnettstation.com.

About Bessemer Venture Partners

Bessemer Venture Partners helps entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to build and forge long-standing companies. With more than 150 IPOs and 420 portfolio companies in the enterprise, consumer and healthcare spaces, Bessemer supports founders and CEOs from their earliest days through every stage of growth. Bessemer’s global portfolio has included Pinterest, Shopify, Twilio, Yelp, LinkedIn, PagerDuty, RocketLab, Wix, Fiverr, Toast and ServiceTitan, and the firm has $19 billion of assets under management. Bessemer has investment teams located in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, New York, Boston, London, Bangalore, and Tel Aviv. Born from innovations in steel more than a century ago, Bessemer’s storied history has afforded its partners the opportunity to celebrate and scrutinize its best investment decisions (see Memos) and also learn from its mistakes (see Anti-Portfolio).