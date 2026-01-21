iA Financial Group and the Fondation IUCPQ: Transforming Obesity Management and Total Wellbeing Through a Bold Partnership

QUEBEC CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iA Financial Group announces a $200,000 donation to the Fondation IUCPQ. This funding will support the launch of the HARMONY research project, which aims to transform obesity management by combining medical treatment, nutritional guidance and customized physical activity.

Obesity: a major public health challenge

Obesity is a complex chronic disease that affects one in three adults (33%)1 and poses a major public health and total wellbeing challenge. It has far-reaching effects on individuals and organizations: physical and mental health issues, absenteeism, disability, lost productivity and rising costs for the public healthcare and private group insurance plans. Taking action to manage this disease is vital to support people’s wellbeing.

“iA Financial Group’s commitment to the Fondation IUCPQ is a powerful catalyst for advancing research and transforming the way obesity is managed. With this substantial funding, the HARMONY project will be able to deliver insights that will create lasting change in care pathways, improve overall health and shape the future of clinical practice. This partnership shows the powerful role philanthropy can play as a catalyst for true innovation and transformation.”

— Francis Morin, Executive Director, Fondation IUCPQ

Comprehensive approach to obesity treatment

According to a survey conducted on behalf of iA Financial Group, more than half of respondents (55%) want their group insurance plan to include specific services for the treatment of obesity and overweight.2 This finding highlights the importance people place on addressing this condition and underscores the need to provide solutions that truly support their wellbeing.

“Supporting cutting-edge research and health innovation is at the heart of our ambition to be present and active in the lives of Canadians to support their financial, physical, social and mental wellbeing. Our philanthropic commitment to the Fondation IUCPQ is a natural fit with our purpose, reflecting a common vision to deliver concrete, human-centred solutions that improve people’s health and wellbeing. We believe that a comprehensive approach that combines prevention, support and treatment, is the key to lasting results and a better quality of life. The advances made through this initiative will ultimately help us strengthen our offering by integrating the latest knowledge and best practices, ensuring we meet the needs of our plan members even more effectively.” Louis-Philippe Pouliot, Executive Vice-President, Group Benefits and Retirement Solutions, iA Financial Group

A commitment to research and innovation

The HARMONY project, led by a multidisciplinary team of doctors, kinesiologists and nutritionists at the Institut universitaire de cardiologie et de pneumologie de Québec – Université Laval and headed by Dr. Marie-Philippe Morin, Dr. Fannie Lajeunesse-Trempe and Dr. Andréanne Michaud, seeks to assess how a holistic approach to obesity care compares to standard treatment in terms of effectiveness and safety. The goal is to generate new knowledge to optimize participant’s care pathways, promote cardiometabolic health, preserve muscle mass and support mental health.

About the Fondation IUCPQ

The Fondation IUCPQ raises funds to advance patient care, propelling the Institute towards the medicine of the future, today. Since 2009, the Foundation has invested more than $47 million to purchase specialized equipment, fund research and education and evaluate healthcare technologies and treatments, benefiting more than 2.2 million people across central and eastern Quebec.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares).

To learn more about iA Financial Group, you can sign up for our newsletter on our website at ia.ca.