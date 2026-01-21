PROS and Lufthansa Group Extend Strategic Partnership

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PROS Holdings, Inc., a leading provider of AI-powered SaaS pricing and selling solutions, today announced the extension of its strategic partnership with Lufthansa Group. This renewal builds on a successful multi-decade collaboration that has delivered significant value to both organizations. The renewed agreement underscores both companies’ commitment to commercial offer innovation by enabling Lufthansa Group to drive offer excellence, respond to market developments with greater speed and capture new revenue opportunities through advanced capabilities across Revenue Management, Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, Continuous Pricing and Group Sales Optimizer including new Forecasting and Optimization methodologies.

The extended agreement plays a central role in Lufthansa Group’s focus on eliminating industry legacy IT barriers to dynamically deliver optimized offers for travelers at their ideal price point, an approach that goes beyond traditional class-based fare structures and enables more flexible, attribute-based offers. PROS Offer Management solutions reinforce the commercial agility Lufthansa Group requires to advance this transformation, empowering the airline to deliver greater choice, flexibility and transparency to its customers.

“Our collaboration with Lufthansa Group exemplifies how innovation transforms the travel industry,” said Surain Adyanthaya, President, Global Industries, PROS. “Together, we are redefining how airlines respond to market dynamics, ensuring travelers receive the most relevant and competitive offers in real time."

For more than three decades, PROS and Lufthansa Group have worked together to pioneer constant innovations in commercial offers. From groundbreaking revenue management practices to introducing real-time dynamic pricing and group sales optimization, this decades-long collaboration has consistently delivered solutions designed to maximize revenue performance and market agility. This continued partnership reflects a shared vision to accelerate the industry’s evolution toward modern, customer-centric retailing built on contextualized, real-time offers that drive revenue performance.

“Commercial offer innovation is at the heart of Lufthansa Group’s strategy, and our partnership with PROS enables us to stay ahead in a rapidly changing industry. The strength of our relationship with PROS lies in shared values and a common vision for the future of travel,” said Stefan Kreuzpaintner, SVP, Commercial Customer Offer, Lufthansa Group. “This extension reflects our confidence in PROS technology and its ability to help us deliver superior value to our customers."

"Lufthansa Group has been a pioneer in embracing advanced airline retailing solutions,” added Srikanth Ranganathan, SVP, Global Strategic Executive, PROS. “We are proud to continue this journey together spanning nearly four decades of driving innovation that empowers airlines to thrive in an increasingly dynamic marketplace."

