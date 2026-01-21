Coast Dental Selects Denticon to Support Scalable, Connected Operations Across 88 Locations

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coast Dental, a patient-centric dental organization with 88 locations across the United States, has selected Denticon by Planet DDS to support operational consistency, interoperability, and scalability.

A Leading Dental Support Organization Focused on Patient Experience

Founded in 1992 by Adam Diasti, DDS, and Derek Diasti, Coast Dental is one of the largest dental support organizations in the United States, supporting practices in Florida, Georgia, and Texas, serving approximately one million patients and delivering more than 600,000 patient visits annually.

Coast Dental remains rooted in a belief that every dental visit should be a great experience, emphasizing a welcoming, patient-focused approach that builds trust and supports both short-term and long-term oral health goals.

Selecting a Scalable System of Record

Already leveraging Apteryx XVWeb by Planet DDS for imaging, Coast Dental sought a scalable practice management system of record that could support general and specialty dentistry workflows, while maintaining operational simplicity for its more than 800 team members.

“We wanted a platform that could support our teams across all locations and give us confidence as we continue to grow,” said Derek Diasti, CEO of Coast Dental. “Denticon, along with the DentalOS open API platform, stood out as the foundation that will allow us to continue investing in our people, our practices, and the patient experience.”

Building for Long-Term Growth and Flexibility

As Coast Dental evaluated how best to support its next phase of growth, leadership looked for a platform that could evolve alongside the organization. Denticon’s enterprise-grade architecture, interoperability, and support for automation and AI-driven efficiency aligned with that direction, providing a unified foundation for both current operations and future innovation.

With open APIs and a forward-looking roadmap, Denticon gives Coast Dental the flexibility to build on its in-house capabilities while reducing administrative work and operational friction.

“Coast Dental approached this decision with a clear focus on their patients, their teams, and their future,” said Mike Huffaker, Chief Revenue Officer at Planet DDS. “They were looking for a system built to handle real enterprise complexity while remaining adaptable as their organization evolves. We’re proud to support Coast Dental as they build on that foundation.”

A Connected Technology Foundation

With Denticon as its core practice management platform, supported by Planet DDS Pay, Denticon Practice Analytics, AI Assist, and XVWeb for imaging, Coast Dental is building a connected technology foundation designed to scale with its team members and patients.

In summary, Coast Dental’s selection of Denticon establishes a scalable, cloud-based practice management foundation that supports operational consistency, interoperability, and long-term growth across its 88 locations.

About Coast Dental

Headquartered in Tampa, FL, Coast Dental owns and operates 88 dental practices across Florida, Georgia and Texas. The company is dedicated to delivering the best in dental care while ensuring the utmost comfort and convenience for patients. Coast Dental’s focus on exceptional service extends to its approach to employee welfare, making it a leader in both patient care and workplace satisfaction.

Learn more at www.coastdental.com.

About Planet DDS

Dental software is broken. We aim to fix it. As a partner in growth for DSOs and dental groups, Planet DDS delivers a cloud-based AI platform designed to scale alongside growing organizations. Powered by DentalOS™ with AI, Planet DDS is built on connection—connecting people, partners, and technology across an open ecosystem that includes Denticon Practice Management, Cloud 9 Ortho Practice Management, and Apteryx Cloud Imaging. Trusted by leading DSOs and emerging dental groups nationwide, Planet DDS enables 13,000+ practices and 118,000 users to move beyond outdated legacy software with seamless integrations, optimized workflows, and scalable technology built for growth.