Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance and Agero Unite to Provide Policyholders with Fast, Reliable Roadside Assistance

MEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agero, the leader in digital driver assistance services and software for the majority of automotive and auto insurance companies, announced a new partnership with Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance to bring industry-leading roadside assistance to its policyholders throughout Virginia. Whether it’s a jumpstart in a suburban driveway or towing service on a rural road, these two community-focused organizations are working together to ensure policyholders always have help at their fingertips.

“This partnership allows Virginia Farm Bureau to be the hero for their members in those vulnerable moments, bringing the peace of mind that comes with knowing help is always there when you need it most.” - Chetan Ghai, Chief Commercial Officer, Agero Share

“Our members count on us to be there when they need help most, and Agero is the ideal partner for ensuring they’re taken care of on our roads,” said Mike Bolino, VP, Marketing & Brand Strategy, Virginia Farm Bureau. “From rural farm communities to suburban neighborhoods, our policyholders can look forward to fast, reliable roadside assistance powered by Agero’s advanced technology and customer-centric approach.”

For more than 50 years, Agero has helped drivers during some of their most stressful moments. The company partners with two-thirds of the top auto insurers in North America and serves more than 115 million vehicles, managing 12 million roadside events annually. Agero’s intelligent Swoop platform enables high-quality service to meet specific equipment needs, provide accurate arrival time estimates, and deliver comprehensive customer support. This is supported by a nationwide network of thoroughly vetted service providers with the technical expertise and equipment to service all vehicle makes and models.

“When drivers are stranded, they need more than just technical solutions – they need to know that someone genuinely cares about getting them back on the road,” said Chetan Ghai, Chief Commercial Officer at Agero. “This partnership allows Virginia Farm Bureau to be the hero for their members in those vulnerable moments, bringing the peace of mind that comes with knowing help is always there when you need it most.”

Agero’s advanced technology and services assure that Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance policyholders have proven, reliable support in the event of roadside trouble by delivering the following offerings:

Seamless digital integration. Drivers can quickly access assistance through an intuitive Agero mobile web app featuring real-time service tracking, text or live call options, and instant dispatch notifications. For those who prefer a personal touch, Agero's dedicated support agents are ready to handle any request with care and understanding.

Sophisticated customer experience platform. Purpose-built tools optimize every interaction from initial request through resolution, transforming potentially stressful situations into positive experiences that strengthen the trust between Virginia Farm Bureau and its members during critical moments.

Data-driven performance optimization. By analyzing insights from 12 million annual roadside events, Agero continuously improves service delivery so members experience faster response times and better support with each passing day.

To learn more about Agero’s industry-leading roadside assistance products and services for insurers and how you can partner with them, visit: https://www.agero.com/industry-solutions/insurance

About Agero

Wherever drivers go, we’re leading the way. Agero’s mission is to reimagine the vehicle ownership experience through a powerful combination of passionate people and data-driven technology, strengthening our clients’ relationships with their customers. As the #1 B2B, white-label provider of digital driver assistance services, we’re pushing the industry in a new direction, taking manual processes, and redefining them as digital, transparent, and connected. This includes: an industry-leading dispatch management platform powered by Swoop; configurable, white-label roadside assistance; comprehensive accident management services; and a growing marketplace of services, discounts and support enabled by a robust partner ecosystem.

The company has over 150 million vehicle coverage points in partnership with leading automobile manufacturers, insurance carriers and many others. Managing one of the largest national networks of independent service providers, Agero responds to approximately 12 million service events annually. Agero, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Medford, Mass., with operations throughout North America. To learn more, visit www.agero.com.