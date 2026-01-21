NUC University Selected as First School to Serve Spanish-Speaking Learners on Workforce Edge Network

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workforce Edge, the talent mobility solution designed to help employers attract, develop and retain their workforce, announced a partnership with NUC University, a leader in higher education for more than 40 years. NUC University will join Workforce Edge’s network of academic institutions, giving eligible partner employees immediate access to more than 60 academic programs in English and Spanish, offered online or through in-person and hybrid options at campuses in Florida and Puerto Rico. Workforce Edge is powered by Strategic Education, Inc.

NUC University is the first Workforce Edge in-network partner school to offer courses in Spanish, expanding accessibility for organizations looking to provide employees with higher education opportunities. Through Workforce Edge, employees at partner organizations will have access to NUC degrees at various levels such as diploma, associate, bachelor’s, and master’s in fields including healthcare, construction, culinary arts and hospitality, beauty, visual arts, business management, technology, health studies, criminal justice, psychology, and education.

“We’re proud to welcome our first Spanish-language partner to the Workforce Edge network, a milestone that reflects our commitment to making education accessible for all,” said Scott Deming, CEO of Workforce Edge. “For aspiring professionals, whose first language is Spanish, this program opens new doors to career advancement, personal growth, and lifelong learning. It’s a meaningful step toward ensuring that employees pursuing an education have the opportunity to thrive.”

Workforce Edge partners with employers to build internal talent marketplaces that provide employees with access to continuous, job-relevant learning through employer-funded education pathways. Designed to deliver education and training to employees at scale, Workforce Edge partners with 80 employers – including companies like Best Buy – to help build a more future-ready workforce, equipped to advance organization goals through continuous learning.

“This partnership brings together NUC University’s dedication to academic excellence with Workforce Edge’s powerful employer network,” said Kelly Bicy, VP of Strategic Partnerships and Workforce Development at NUC University. “We’re empowering companies and their teams to pursue learning and career growth like never before, and by offering programs in both English and Spanish, we’re opening even more doors for employees to access the education and skills they need to advance.”

For more information on Workforce Edge’s network of partner institutions and employers, visit https://workforceedge.com/.

About Workforce Edge

Workforce Edge is a talent management solution, helping employers develop employees with in-demand skills, boost retention, and unlock internal advancement at scale. By providing a student-first experience that connects employees to education benefits, stackable learning options, flexible delivery formats, and employer-designated career pathways, Workforce Edge aligns talent development with business strategy, helping organizations drive both economic mobility for their workforce and long-term value for the business.

Created by Strategic Education, Inc. to meet the changing needs of the learning and development market, Workforce Edge combines smart technology, consultative support, and career-relevant learning that delivers measurable workforce impact. For more information, visit https://workforceedge.com/.