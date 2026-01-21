Freddie Freeman and Mike Trout and More Top Athletes Partner with Ammortal to Advance a New Standard in Human Recovery

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ammortal, the human optimization company focused on elevating potential through advanced technology and transcendent experience, today announced a monumental milestone as seven of the most accomplished athletes in modern sports, including Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles Dodgers) and Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels), have partnered with the company as Athlete Ambassadors and Investors.

Freeman and Trout are among the dozens of professional athletes who have recently joined Ammortal as investors, alongside players from leading Major League Baseball (MLB) and National Football League (NFL) teams, including Alex Bregman (Chicago Cubs), Garrett Stubbs (Philadelphia Phillies), George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers), Matt Chapman (San Francisco Giants), and Bode Miller (World Cup alpine ski racer). Beyond individual athletes, the Ammortal Chamber is now installed in the facilities of multiple NFL and MLB teams, including numerous championship teams, signaling its adoption as an essential part of performance and recovery infrastructure for organizations competing at the highest level. In addition, top collegiate football programs including Clemson University, Indiana University and Ohio State University, have begun integrating the Ammortal Chamber into their performance and recovery programs. Together, these organizations join an elite roster of collegiate and professional teams investing in advanced recovery technology designed to reduce the daily physical toll on athletes and accelerate recovery from injury.

As elite athletes who have spent their careers navigating the unrelenting physiological demands and competitive intensity of professional sports, Ammortal’s newest Ambassadors and Investors know that peak output is only possible when recovery is equally prioritized. Their partnership with Ammortal highlights a shared understanding and trust in Ammortal’s technology to lead the future of high performance through tools that provide intentional recovery, nervous system balance, and mental clarity.

For athletes like Matthew Stafford and Mike Trout, the Ammortal Chamber has provided critical support as they came back from injuries and setbacks, as well as a grueling in-season travel schedule.

"Partnering with Ammortal made sense to me because they’re pushing the boundaries of recovery and wellness technology," said Mike Trout, professional baseball player for the Los Angeles Angels. "Athletes are constantly pushing the limits of what our bodies can do, and recovery science needs to keep pace. This partnership allows me to support innovation that benefits not just elite athletes, but anyone striving to maintain peak performance and long-term wellness. I’m excited to help advance this vision and be part of shaping the future of recovery in sports."

During the 2025 season and into the offseason, each of these athletes have incorporated regular Ammortal Chamber sessions into their personal recovery routines to help manage the physical and mental demands of year-round training and travel. The Ammortal Chamber’s multi-modal technology has helped them manage high training loads, reduce physiological stress, recover from exertion, and maintain the mental clarity required to compete at the highest level.

“I’m always looking for tools that actually move the needle. Ammortal helps me recover faster and stay more consistent day-to-day. When you feel better, you play better — it’s that simple,” said Freddie Freeman, professional baseball player for the LA Dodgers.

Together, the seven athletes represent decades of top-tier performance, multiple MVP recognitions, championship titles, and a shared commitment to durability, consistency, and leadership. Their partnership underscores Ammortal’s vision to equip the world’s top performers with cutting-edge technology to unlock career longevity and foundational, long-term health.

“Today’s athletes face relentless demands that can lead to burnout or injury without real recovery,” said Curtis Christopherson, Partner and Chief Growth Officer (CGO). “The Ammortal Chamber changes that reality by offering a dependable, multi-modal platform to manage the autonomic nervous system. We give athletes the power to actively prime their bodies for performance prior to exertion, and immediately downregulate for deep, post-exertion recovery. This partnership isn't just an endorsement; it's a validation that Ammortal is the gold standard for anyone serious about lasting performance and career longevity.”

Inside the Ammortal Chamber:

The Ammortal Chamber is a first-of-its-kind holistic experience designed to deliver a powerful physiological, neurological, and emotional reset in just 25 minutes. The $160,000 Chamber integrates multiple proven, noninvasive technologies into a single transformative session, including:

Red Light Therapy (660nm (Red); 850nm (NIR); 100mW/cm2) for cellular regeneration

for cellular regeneration Vibroacoustic Sound to harmonize the nervous system

to harmonize the nervous system Pulsed Electromagnetic Fields (PEMF Range 0.5 Hz - 50 MHz) to reduce inflammation and accelerate recovery

to reduce inflammation and accelerate recovery Molecular Hydrogen (600mL/Min) to combat oxidative stress

to combat oxidative stress Guided Breathwork & Visual Meditation for deep mental clarity and relaxation

About Ammortal

Ammortal is redefining recovery through the award-winning Ammortal Chamber, an immersive experience that combines ancient practices with stacked, science-backed technologies. Designed for elite wellness destinations and high performers, each Chamber session helps reset the nervous system, restore cellular function, and elevate mental clarity. Named one of Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech, Ammortal invites people to recharge deeply and unlock their extraordinary.

Founded in 2023, Ammortal is led by Founder and CEO Brian Le Gette, a serial entrepreneur with extensive experience that combines rigorous business fundamentals to his mission of revolutionizing human wellness.

Learn more at ammortal.com, and follow Ammortal on Facebook and Instagram.