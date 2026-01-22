-

Vonage Network APIs Pave the Way for Freenow by Lyft to Advance Urban Mobility Innovation

Freenow adopts Vonage APIs to access network capabilities, strengthening fraud prevention through faster, verified connections with drivers for millions of riders

HOLMDEL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vonage, a part of Ericsson, and Freenow by Lyft, a leading taxi and multi-mobility app in Europe, have expanded their partnership with the launch of Vonage Silent Authentication API for customers based in the U.S. Vonage Network APIs enable Freenow by Lyft to tap into real-time network data and insights, helping prevent fraud through seamless user verification, ensuring reliable, efficient, and secure interactions for its customers and drivers.

Network intelligence is becoming a critical layer of defense in the transportation space as fraud threats become more sophisticated and targeted. Enterprises worldwide lost 7.7% of their annual revenue on average due to fraud over the past year, representing an estimated $534 billion in losses.¹ With scam/authorization fraud, synthetic identity fraud, and account takeover as the leading cause of business loss, the need for advanced security measures continues to grow.

“Launching Vonage Silent Authentication API for the U.S. customers marks a transformative milestone for Freenow by Lyft, the European taxi app serving nine markets and over 180 cities," said Tim Ossenfort, EVP Technology & Data at Freenow by Lyft. "Vonage's technology is revolutionizing how we approach user verification, offering a frictionless and faster process while enhancing security. With Vonage, we're able to deliver the seamless, secure, and efficient mobility experience our customers rely on.”

Freenow uses Vonage Network APIs to enable SIM swap detection and silent authentication capabilities to invisibly verify user identities and prevent account takeovers in real time. These features provide an extra layer of security without interrupting the booking or payment process, ensuring customers can travel safely and with confidence.

Niklas Heuveldop, CEO of Vonage and Head of Business Area Global Communications Platform at Ericsson said, “We’re proud to partner with Freenow by Lyft, enabling them to leverage advanced network capabilities to help prevent fraud through a more secure and seamless verification process. Network powered solutions by Vonage are transforming the mobility industry globally, redefining the rider and driver experience at scale.”

1 H2 2025 Update to the Top Fraud Trends Report, Transunion.

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information, visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

Copyright © 2025 Vonage. All rights reserved. VONAGE®, the V logo, and other Vonage marks are registered trademarks of Vonage or its affiliates in the United States and other countries.

Contacts

Press Contact:
press@vonage.com

Industry:

Vonage

NASDAQ:ERIC
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Press Contact:
press@vonage.com

Social Media Profiles
Vonage on LinkedIn
More News From Vonage

Vonage Elevates Customer Engagement with Launch of Omnichannel Conversations for Agentforce Marketing

HOLMDEL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vonage, a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced the launch of Vonage Conversations for Agentforce Marketing (formerly Marketing Cloud). Powered by Vonage Communications APIs, the new solution embeds popular messaging channels like SMS, WhatsApp, and Rich Communication Services (RCS) directly into the Salesforce platform, making it easier for enterprises to connect with customers via their preferred channels. Vonage software solutions enable Agentforce...

Vonage Recognised as Digital Identity Innovator at The Fast Mode Awards

HOLMDEL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vonage, a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), has been named winner of the Digital Identity Innovator award by The Fast Mode. This global awards programme celebrates transformative technologies, visionary leadership, and leading strategies shaping the future of connectivity and digital infrastructure. Vonage earned the award for its Identity Insights API, a groundbreaking solution that empowers enterprises with real-time network intelligence to verify users, prevent...

Vonage Receives Triple Recognition from Juniper Research for its APIs

HOLMDEL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vonage, a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), announced today it has received triple recognition from Juniper Research for its API product innovations and market leadership. The company has been recognized as an Established Leader in three reports: Network APIs Market, Global Mobile Identity Market, and A2P & Business Messaging. Sam Barker, VP of Telecoms Market Research at Juniper Research said, “Vonage has solidified its position as a market leader by introduc...
Back to Newsroom