Rize Credit Union Partners with Upstart to Expand Access to Personal Loans in California

IRWINDALE, Calif. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rize Credit Union (Rize), a mission-driven, member-owned credit union with over $1.2 billion in assets, has partnered with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace. This collaboration will enable Rize to offer personal loans to more consumers across California, helping meet the growing demand for accessible financial solutions.

“At Rize Credit Union, we’re dedicated to uplifting the communities we serve by expanding access to affordable credit and helping our members build lasting financial security,” said Jeanine Corpuz, Chief Lending Officer at Rize Credit Union. “Our partnership with Upstart allows us to advance that mission through scalable, digital lending that meets members at any stage in their financial journey—from prime borrowers through Upstart’s T-Prime program to underserved households as part of our CDFI efforts.”

Rize Credit Union started lending as a partner on the Upstart Referral Network for personal loans in May 2024. As part of the Upstart Referral Network, qualified personal loan applicants on Upstart.com who meet Rize’s credit policies receive tailored offers as they seamlessly transition into a Rize-branded experience to complete the online member application and closing process.

“We’re proud to have Rize Credit Union be part of the Upstart lending partner family,” said Michael Lock, Senior Vice President of Lending Partnerships at Upstart. “Through the Upstart Referral Network, Rize is able to reach more borrowers, grow its loan portfolio and expand its membership through an all-digital personal lending experience.”

To learn more about Upstart for Credit Unions, please watch this video.

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is the leading AI lending marketplace, connecting millions of consumers to more than 100 banks and credit unions that leverage Upstart’s AI models and cloud applications to deliver superior credit products. With Upstart AI, lenders can approve more borrowers at lower rates while delivering the exceptional digital-first experience customers demand. More than 90% of loans are fully automated, with no human intervention by Upstart. Founded in 2012, Upstart’s platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small-dollar “relief” loans. Upstart is based in San Mateo, California.

About Rize Credit Union

Rize Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution with a 70-year legacy of service. With a primary focus on Southern California and Southern Nevada, Rize helps individuals, families, and businesses thrive – realizing their potential and taking control of their financial future through personalized support, financial education, and values-driven banking. As a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), Rize is committed to expanding access and delivering impactful solutions, including in underserved areas, to empower lasting financial security. Learn more at RizeCU.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.