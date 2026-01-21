Phoenix Energy Technologies and Disruptive Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to Unlock Deeper Insights and Automation in the Built Environment

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phoenix Energy Technologies, a leader in lifecycle asset optimization for multi-site commercial buildings, today announced a strategic partnership with Disruptive Technologies (DT), a pioneer in delivering ultra-reliable wireless data insights for the healthcare and food retail sectors. Together, the companies are combining Phoenix’s expertise in HVAC, refrigeration, and lighting optimization with DT’s data to deliver richer insights, better benchmarking, and more automated workflows for national and global portfolios.

Phoenix Energy Technologies specializes in integrating and optimizing HVAC, refrigeration, and lighting systems across large, distributed commercial building fleets such as retail, grocery, C-store, and outpatient healthcare. Through its EnterpriseDX® platform, Phoenix connects to leading enterprise HVAC and lighting control systems as well as a wide range of IoT devices. This provides customers with a centralized view and a single point of control across many different building systems, vendors, and software components, both at the individual site level and across the entire enterprise.

Phoenix’s solutions are grounded in three fundamental pillars:

Comfort Management & Inventory Assurance – Ensuring reliable comfort for occupants while reducing comfort complaints and monitoring sensitive inventory to ensure compliance and reduce product loss through smart, automated workflows like work order creation. Energy Expense Reduction – Using advanced analytics and automation, to meaningfully reduce utility costs and support sustainability goals through continuous retro-commissioning and sophisticated energy conservation measures. Asset Condition Management – Proactively monitoring equipment performance to catch issues early, extend asset life, reduce unplanned downtime, and enable condition-based capital planning.

DT complements these capabilities with its ultra-reliable wireless sensors, always-on connectivity and secure cloud platform. DT’s technology is engineered for the most demanding environments, providing uninterrupted data insights from challenging locations such as refrigerated cases, back rooms, mechanical spaces, and high-traffic customer areas. The result is a continuous, trusted stream of data on temperature, humidity, door activity, and other key conditions that directly impact comfort, equipment health, and product quality.

“By partnering with Disruptive Technologies, we found a perfect sensing platform that addresses one of the biggest issues we encounter with our cold-chain customers – refrigerated assets that lack supervisory temperature and humidity data preventing our platform from providing proactive monitoring of solutions for those assets,” said Ryan Adelman, CEO at Phoenix Energy Technologies. “With DT, we’ve created the perfect, turnkey solution for our customers – they get a best of breed sensing solution that can be rapidly deployed, and we receive the data needed to provide insights and drive automated actions for repair, a turnkey solution that’s getting great results.”

Through this partnership, Phoenix and Disruptive Technologies are collaborating in several high impact areas, including:

Richer Insights from Integrated Data

The joint solution unites granular sensor measurements with building automation and 3 rd party data sources like weather, utility billing, etc., from Phoenix’s EnterpriseDX platform. This allows Phoenix to deliver deeper analytics on asset performance, occupant comfort, and environmental conditions, and to correlate these with alarms, runtime, and energy use.

Portfolio Benchmarking

Combining sensor data from Disruptive Technologies with Phoenix’s controls and energy data enables more accurate comparisons across sites and regions. Facilities and energy teams can quickly see where comfort drifts, energy waste, or refrigeration risks are emerging, then prioritize resources where they will have the greatest impact.

Automated Workflows and Work Orders

Advanced rules and analytics can automatically trigger work orders when specific conditions are met. Examples include refrigeration temperature deviations, repeated comfort issues in key zones, or abnormal runtime patterns for rooftop units. Automation reduces manual monitoring, improves response time, and helps technicians arrive better prepared with a clear understanding of the issue.

Stronger Asset and Food Protection

For grocery and food retail, sensor enabled refrigeration monitoring paired with Phoenix’s enterprise controls and analytics provides an additional layer of protection. Teams can catch issues before they impact product quality, reduce shrink, and support compliance with food safety requirements.

“Disruptive Technologies delivers reliable, predictable data insights that allow our customers to simplify compliance, reduce costs, and streamline operations. By partnering with Phoenix, DT data is placed in the most powerful context possible. Their EnterpriseDX platform and deep building domain expertise ensure that these insights translate into concrete, automated actions—exactly the results our customers demand,” said Walter Sears, Chief Product Officer at Disruptive Technologies.

Phoenix Energy Technologies partners and integrates with leading providers of enterprise HVAC and lighting controls and other IoT devices. The addition of Disruptive Technologies as a strategic partner further strengthens Phoenix’s ecosystem and enhances the value of the EnterpriseDX platform for multi-site operators who need an integrated view of their buildings and assets.

The two companies are already collaborating on successful rollouts with major retailers, demonstrating how integrated sensing, analytics, and automation can streamline operations across hundreds or thousands of stores.

“Working with Phoenix Energy Technologies and Disruptive Technologies together has given us a much clearer view of what is happening in our stores, from comfort to refrigeration performance,” said Josh Witte, Director Energy and Sustainability, Dollar Tree. “Sensor data from Disruptive Technologies combined with Phoenix’s analytics and automation helps our teams move from reacting to issues to preventing them, which enhances our customers’ experience and our bottom line.”

About Phoenix Energy Technologies

Phoenix Energy Technologies is a leading property-technology company revolutionizing how multi-site building portfolios are operated. Through its innovative EnterpriseDX® platform, Phoenix integrates legacy IoT devices, building systems, and external data sources into a unified analytics and monitoring solution that powers proactive and predictive management of HVAC, refrigeration, lighting, and other energy-intensive assets. By maximizing energy efficiency, reducing maintenance costs, ensuring regulatory compliance, and improving occupant comfort, Phoenix delivers intelligent asset management at enterprise scale, empowering commercial real estate operators to run smarter, more resilient, and more sustainable portfolios.

About Disruptive Technologies

Disruptive Technologies is a pioneer in delivering scalable, wireless data insights for the healthcare and food retail sectors. Its postage-stamp sized sensors, always-on connectivity, and secure cloud platform make it simple to collect data from any building or asset—including the most confined, hard-to-reach spaces. By enabling continuous monitoring of temperature, humidity, activity, and more, Disruptive Technologies helps organizations simplify compliance, save money, and power smarter operations.