Lone Star Acquires Alliance Ground International

DALLAS & NEW YORK & LONDON & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lone Star Funds (“Lone Star”) today announced that an affiliate of Lone Star Fund XII, L.P. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Alliance Ground International (“AGI”), a leading North American airport services provider, from Greenbriar Equity Group and Audax Private Equity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Miami, AGI operates in over 60 airports in North America with a workforce of more than 12,000 professionals. The company provides mission-critical, outsourced services that enable the efficient movement of cargo and passenger aircraft through major airport hubs. AGI’s core business is air cargo handling, supported by passenger terminal, ground handling and other related services. Its integrated service offering, strategic on-airport footprint and long-standing customer relationships position AGI as a trusted partner to cargo carriers and passenger airlines, supporting airport operations and global trade flows.

Lone Star will work with AGI to help further its growth and target areas for investment to scale its operations across several of its segments and to expand its offering in new and existing markets. Together, Lone Star and the business will continue to focus on delivering excellent service for its valued customers, maintaining its commitment to safety and fostering a workplace culture of collaboration and respect.

“We are pleased to reach this agreement to acquire AGI, a company that has grown into a true leader,” said Donald Quintin, Chief Executive Officer of Lone Star. “Lone Star has a history of partnering with businesses like AGI that support mission-critical services to key industries. We will work alongside the company’s management team to drive growth, while also remaining committed to the high-quality operations its customers have come to expect.”

“This partnership with Lone Star marks an important milestone in AGI’s continued growth,” said Jared Azcuy, Chief Executive Officer of AGI. “Our strong focus on safety, reliability, and service excellence has driven AGI’s rapid expansion across the aviation industry. Working alongside Lone Star, we are excited to pursue global growth, lead in technological innovation, and continue raising the standard of service for our airline customers.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals.

Evercore is serving as financial advisor and Vinson & Elkins is serving as legal counsel to Lone Star. BofA Securities is serving as financial advisor and Ropes & Gray is serving as legal counsel to AGI.

About Alliance Ground International

Alliance Ground International is one of the fastest-growing U.S.-owned aviation handling companies in North America, providing cargo, ground, mail handling, security, and hospitality services. Headquartered in Miami, AGI employs more than 12,000 team members and operates at over 60 airports in the United States and Canada.

About Lone Star

Lone Star is a leading investment firm advising funds that invest globally in private equity, credit and real estate. The firm has been successfully navigating complex situations for 30 years. The funds are experienced value investors that seek opportunities in situations that are in flux or complicated by specific structural or financial factors, regardless of the prevailing market environment. Our deep bench of senior leaders and expert deal professionals ensures a strong foundation for successful investments and strategic decision-making. Since the establishment of its first fund in 1995, Lone Star has organized 25 private equity funds with aggregate capital commitments totaling approximately $95 billion. For more information regarding Lone Star Funds, go to www.lonestarfunds.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.