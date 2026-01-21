Harvest Announces Listing of Two New Premium Yield Solutions on the TSX

OAKVILLE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. (“Harvest”) is pleased to announce the completion of the initial offering of Class A Units of the Harvest Premium Yield Canadian Bank ETF and Class A Units of the Harvest Premium Yield Enhanced ETF pursuant to a prospectus dated January 8, 2026, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all of the Canadian provinces and territories. The Class A Units of the Harvest Premium Yield Canadian Bank ETF will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) today under the following ticker symbol: HPYB:TSX (“HPYB”). The Class A units of the Harvest Premium Yield Enhanced ETF will commence trading on the TSX today under the following ticker symbol: HPYE:TSX (“HPYE”).

“Harvest is excited to launch our Premium Yield ETF lineup, which will be the first Harvest ETFs to pay twice monthly that use both covered call and put options for income generation and downside volatility mitigation,” said Paul MacDonald, President and Co-CIO of Harvest. “HPYB and HPYE complement our extensive and innovative core equity income ETF offerings.”

Please see the Harvest CEO video to discover more about HPYB and HPYE.

Distribution Announcement

HPYB will pay a semi-monthly distribution of $0.0700 CAD per Class A Unit and the first semi-monthly distribution will be paid on or about February 6, 2026 to unitholders of record on January 30, 2026 with an ex-dividend date of January 30, 2026 and the next semi-monthly distribution of $0.0700 CAD per Class A Unit will be paid on or about February 19, 2026 to unitholders of record on February 13, 2026 with an ex-dividend date of February 13, 2026.

HPYE will pay a semi-monthly distribution of $0.0700 CAD per Class A Unit and the first semi-monthly distribution will be paid on or about February 6, 2026 to unitholders of record on January 30, 2026 with an ex-dividend date of January 30, 2026 and the next semi-monthly distribution of $0.0700 CAD per Class A Unit will be paid on or about February 19, 2026 to unitholders of record on February 13, 2026 with an ex-dividend date of February 13, 2026.

Investment Objectives

HPYB will seek to provide Unitholders with (i) the opportunity for capital appreciation by investing, directly or indirectly, on a levered basis, in a portfolio of Equity Securities of Canadian banks; (ii) regular cash distributions; and (iii) lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning the securities held by HPYB, directly. To achieve lower overall volatility of portfolio returns and generate monthly premiums, HPYB will write covered call and/or covered put options on the Equity Securities held in its portfolio. The level of option writing may vary based on market volatility and other factors.

HPYE will seek to provide Unitholders with (i) the opportunity for capital appreciation by investing, directly or indirectly, on a levered basis, in a portfolio of Equity Securities that are listed on a recognized North American stock exchange and have a market capitalization of at least US$10 billion at the time of investment; (ii) regular cash distributions; and (iii) lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning the Equity Securities directly. To achieve lower overall volatility of portfolio returns and generate monthly premiums, HPYE will write covered call and/or covered put options on the Equity Securities held in its portfolio. The level of option writing may vary based on market volatility and other factors.

For additional information: Please visit www.harvestportfolios.com, e-mail info@harvestetfs.com or call toll free 1-866-998-8298.

Harvest ETFs invites you to subscribe to our monthly commentary newsletter. By subscribing through the following link, you will receive timely insights, analyses and perspectives directly to your inbox: https://harvestportfolios.com/subscribe

For media inquiries: Contact Caroline Grimont, Chief Marketing Officer at cgrimont@HarvestETFs.com

Investment Dealers can access and download certain regulatory documents relating to HPYB and HPYE such as the ETF Facts and prospectus via the Harvest website at www.harvestetfs.com.

About Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Founded in 2009, Harvest is an independent Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing over $10 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. At Harvest ETFs, we believe that investors can build and preserve wealth through the long-term ownership of high-quality businesses. This fundamental philosophy is at the core of our investment approach across our range of ETFs. Our core offerings centre around covered call strategies, available in many variations: Equity, Enhanced, Premium Yield, Fixed Income, Multi Asset, Specialty, Digital Assets and Single Stock ETFs.

____________________ Expand

For Additional Information:

Website: www.harvestetfs.com

E-mail: info@harvestetfs.com

Toll free: 1-866-998-8298

____________________ Expand

Subscribe to Our Monthly Newsletter:

https://harvestportfolios.com/subscribe/

____________________ Expand

Follow Us on Social Media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/harvest-portfolios-group

X: https://x.com/harvestetfs

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HarvestETFs

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/HarvestETFs

____________________ Expand

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the investment fund on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the investment fund. You can find more detailed information about the investment fund in these documents. Distributions are paid to you in cash unless you request, pursuant to your participation in a distribution reinvestment plan, that they be reinvested into Class A units of the Fund. If the Fund earns less than the amounts distributed, the difference is a return of capital. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made with guidance from a qualified professional.