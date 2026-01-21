Avetta and Graphite Connect Partner to Deliver Fast, Fraud-Proof Vendor Onboarding and Data Integration

LEHI, Utah & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, and Graphite Connect, the only patented supplier management network, today announced a new strategic partnership. The collaboration will provide global enterprises with a unified solution that fundamentally solves the historical tradeoff between fast vendor onboarding and comprehensive supplier risk management.

The joint offering will bring together Graphite Connect's rapid onboarding and high-quality supplier data integrity with Avetta's robust, continuous supplier prequalification and risk mitigation. It will keep critical risk data synchronized across core systems—including SAP, Oracle, Netsuite and other enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms—creating a single, cohesive workflow. The result will be faster enrollment and supply chains where every participant is continuously verified, compliant and ready to work.

“Global enterprises can no longer afford to choose between speed and security,” said Jon Bovit, Vice President of Ecosystem and Partners at Graphite Connect. “Our platform delivers instant identity verification and fraud prevention, ensuring that a supplier’s foundational financial data is pristine and secure from day one. By integrating with Avetta’s robust prequalification and risk management, we can serve as the connective data layer, guaranteeing that once a supplier is verified, their profile information and compliance status are automatically synchronized across joint client systems.”

This unified data approach will elevate the supplier lifecycle into a fully integrated, strategic process connecting onboarding, compliance and risk intelligence into a single, consistent experience across systems.

“This partnership is a game-changer because we’re advancing three of the most critical elements of the supplier lifecycle: onboarding, risk management and data unification,” added Scott Spencer, Senior Vice President of Strategic Sales and Alliances at Avetta. “Together, Graphite Connect and Avetta will give our joint customers the best of both worlds—unprecedented speed to value and comprehensive, always-on risk intelligence that’s automatically integrated across their core systems.”

Delivering Fast, Secure and Holistic Risk Intelligence

The combined solution will provide key operational benefits for procurement, finance and risk teams across industries, including:

Accelerated onboarding with coordinated workflows: Graphite Connect’s patented network and automations streamline the initial steps of vendor data collection and identity validation while Avetta’s comprehensive supplier prequalification and risk management help make sure safety and compliance requirements are met. Together, the systems will enable joint customers to move faster without compromise.

Enhanced fraud and data integrity safeguards: Graphite Connect employs two-factor authentication, ID verification and dual-authorization protocols to prevent bank change fraud and ensure the integrity of critical financial data. Paired with Avetta's ongoing monitoring and risk oversight, the partnership will support a more secure supplier lifecycle from onboarding through active engagement.

ERP enhancement and data unification: For joint customers, the partnership will enable seamless synchronization of Avetta's real-time supplier compliance scores and statuses plus Graphite Connect's vendor data and identity validation directly within hiring clients' internal ERP and P2P systems, allowing a comprehensive view across all supplier types.

To learn more, visit www.avetta.com and www.graphiteconnect.com.

About Avetta

The Avetta SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers become more qualified for jobs. For hiring clients, we offer the world’s largest supply chain risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high tech, manufacturing, mining and telecom.

About Graphite Connect

Graphite Connect is a supplier management platform designed to simplify and streamline the entire procurement process from onboarding to risk management, empowering enterprise organizations to do business with new vendors in days instead of months. The powerful Graphite network is the backbone of our solution, offering a central, secure location to manage data, tasks and teams. Stakeholders across your procurement, risk, compliance and legal teams can see where a supplier is in the procurement process at any given time. Key supplier commercial data like TIN checking, OFAC and W-9 forms are automatically validated within Graphite to drastically speed up onboarding.