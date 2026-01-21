Powering Business Growth: Regions Bank Selects Worldpay to Transform Business Payments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regions Bank on Wednesday announced a major collaboration with payments technology company Worldpay®, a Global Payments company. This new collaboration is designed to enhance how Regions’ business clients, ranging from small businesses to major enterprises, accept payments and manage cash flow operations.

Through Regions Merchant Services, the bank delivers intuitive, convenient financial services to a wide range of companies that sell goods or services in-store, online or through a mobile or tablet device.

How does the new Regions-Worldpay collaboration work?

Accepting payments allows Regions’ business clients to sell in-store, online, and anywhere in between with an array of payment options. This technology enables merchants to meet their customers wherever they prefer to shop.

allows Regions’ business clients to sell in-store, online, and anywhere in between with an array of payment options. This technology enables merchants to meet their customers wherever they prefer to shop. Protecting payments with leading-edge and multi-layered fraud protection, intelligent authentication, disputes and chargeback management, as well as compliance management and other services to keep merchant payments as safe as possible.

with leading-edge and multi-layered fraud protection, intelligent authentication, disputes and chargeback management, as well as compliance management and other services to keep merchant payments as safe as possible. Value-added services deliver more than just payment acceptance. Merchants have access to additional tools and services that can enhance the merchant experience, optimize acceptance rates, and deliver unique customer insights.

deliver more than just payment acceptance. Merchants have access to additional tools and services that can enhance the merchant experience, optimize acceptance rates, and deliver unique customer insights. Award-winning service that keeps clients top of mind and provides excellent service in the manner they choose with live agent, mobile app, text and chat options.

“In a dynamic and changing business world, service, convenience, and ease-of-use are more important than ever for our clients,” said Bryan Ford, head of Regions Treasury Management. “One important way Regions Bank stands out is through the depth of relationships we build with the companies we serve. They know our team truly understands how their business operates. They know we are with them today – and we’ll still be here serving them tomorrow. We’ve built a reputation as a trusted source of financial guidance. Combining our services is just the latest example of our consistent, ongoing commitment to elevating how we serve business customers.”

The collaboration directly complements Regions360, the bank’s go-to-market strategy. Through Regions360, a client’s primary banker works with other Regions bankers – representing a wide range of specialties and experience – to deliver uniquely tailored services to meet an individual client’s needs.

For small businesses, there is added in-branch support through dedicated branch bankers who know the ins and outs of small-business management. The result is a more customized, beneficial banking relationship. Worldpay is accessible through all the approximately 1,250 Regions branch locations throughout the Southeast, the Midwest and Texas.

“Regions Bank is staying on the forefront of payments innovation through both a strong team and strong collaborations, like this new agreement. Together we are putting the extra in extraordinary,” said Michelle Young, head of SMB partners for the Americas at Worldpay, a Global Payments company. “By combining our leading payment solutions with Regions Bank’s trusted relationships, we’re helping businesses serve their customers better, drive growth, and deliver outstanding experiences through advanced payments technology.”

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $160 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,250 banking offices and more than 1,750 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

About Worldpay, a Global Payments Company

Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) is a leading payment technology and software company that powers commerce for businesses of all sizes worldwide. We help businesses grow with confidence by delivering innovative solutions that enable seamless payment acceptance, smarter operations and exceptional client experiences – online, in store and everywhere in between. With its global reach, local expertise and scale, Global Payments manages trillions in payments volume and billions of transactions across more than 175 countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Global Payments is a Fortune 500® company and a member of the S&P 500. Learn more at company.globalpayments.com.