AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Family Guardian Insurance Company Limited and FamGuard Corporation Limited

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb+” (Good) of Family Guardian Insurance Company Limited (Family Guardian). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bb+” (Fair) of FamGuard Corporation Limited. Both companies are domiciled in Nassau, Bahamas. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Family Guardian’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The balance sheet strength assessment reflects Family Guardian’s risk-adjusted capitalization at the very strong level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), no financial leverage and strong liquidity, which is offset by its limited investment options, including a high concentration of sovereign debt holdings and a material but declining allocation to mortgage loans, within which there are significant delinquencies. AM Best notes that the volume of mortgage loan delinquencies is consistent with recent reporting periods and remains elevated when compared with pre-pandemic years but is being managed actively.

Family Guardian’s operating performance remains strong, with a continued trend of positive net earnings from multiple business segments with low volatility from year to year, which have supported capital growth.

The business profile assessment considers Family Guardian’s good market position in the Bahamas and creditworthy product offerings offset by its geographic concentration in the Bahamas. The company’s ERM framework and governance structure are appropriate for its risk profile.

Concerns remain regarding the continued impact from global economic conditions over the past few years on the Bahamas; however, the country has seen growing capital investments in tourism over the past couple of years. AM Best will continue to monitor the economic conditions in the Bahamas and will take appropriate rating actions as they change.

