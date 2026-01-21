Ambassador Cruise Line Scales Connectivity Operations With Quvia as Its Fleet Expands

MIRAMAR, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ambassador Cruise Line, an affordable quality cruise line, has partnered with Quvia, an AI-powered QoE platform, to scale connectivity operations across its growing fleet. With Quvia, Ambassador now has real-time visibility into onboard performance and the ability to forecast demand, ensuring high-quality experiences for its guests and crew.

Since launching in 2021 and sailing for the first time in 2022, Ambassador has expanded its digital experience offerings through guest connectivity services and tools that support onboard engagement. As demand grows and the fleet expands—Ambience and Ambition serving the no-fly UK market and Renaissance offering Caribbean fly-cruises in the winter months—the company needed a way to anticipate traffic patterns, manage consumption and maintain onboard QoE in line with real-world usage patterns.

Ambassador deployed Quvia’s Consumption-Based Management solution to gain real-time visibility and control of connectivity operations across its fleet.

“To support our fleet’s growth, connectivity management needs to be scalable and measurable,” said Ryan Simpson, Head of Technology at Ambassador Cruise Line. “Demand for onboard connectivity services continues to increase year on year and by leveraging tools like Quvia we now have real-time visibility and an AI-driven approach to managing performance targets so that we can improve efficiency while maintaining the onboard experience for our guests and crew.”

Quvia Consumption-Based Management uses predictive intelligence to forecast trends and keep consumption aligned with monthly targets while maintaining QoE over time. As a result, Ambassador can stay ahead of demand spikes and keep quality high for guest-facing applications.

“Cruise teams are balancing guest expectations with real operational realities every day,” said Kidsan Barnes, SVP of Cruise & Ferry at Quvia. “The Quvia platform gives Ambassador a clearer way to measure the onboard digital experience and forecast demand throughout a voyage. It orchestrates connectivity in real time and helps balance the trade-offs that come with managing capacity at sea—while delivering high-quality experiences for guests and crew.”

About Quvia

Quvia is the first AI-powered QoE platform for ships, planes and remote sites. The platform seamlessly blends any combination of connectivity—including multiple service providers, satellite orbits, and terrestrial networks—into one, vendor-neutral environment; continuously measures and analyzes real-time connectivity performance and its impact on Quality of Experience (QoE); and intelligently orchestrates the network to deliver the best possible QoE—even in the most remote places. Today, Quvia works with industry-leading companies in aviation, cruise, energy, shipping and more. To learn more, visit: www.quvia.ai. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Ambassador Cruise Line

Ambassador Cruise Line launched in 2021, offering the UK market authentic no-fly cruises, affordable quality and the warmest welcome at sea. Based in Purfleet, Essex, Ambassador provides adult-only experiences to multiple destinations including the Nordics, Iceland, the Mediterranean, Caribbean and Africa. The cruise line’s first ship, Ambience, entered the fleet in May 2022, operating from her home port of London Tilbury. From the 2023/24 season, guests have sailed on board Ambience as well as Ambassador’s second ship, Ambition, whose maiden voyage in May 2023 heralded the launch of sailings from seven regional UK ports: London Cruise Terminal in Tilbury, Essex, Newcastle, Dundee, Liverpool, Belfast, Bristol Royal Portbury and Portsmouth.

With the addition of Renaissance to the fleet following the merger of Ambassador Cruise Line and French cruise operator Compagnie Française de Croisières in January 2025, marking the creation of a leading European affordable quality cruise line for the silver market, the company now offers a fly-cruise Caribbean programme from October 2025 through March 2026 operated under ATOL license 12713. Renaissance is set to return to the Caribbean for a second winter season following strong guest and trade demand. Due to operate between 29 October 2026 and 1 April 2027, the programme also includes two repositioning sailings at the beginning and end of the season, alongside eight 14-night fly-cruise itineraries.