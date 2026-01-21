OrgChart Partners with Resurgens Technology to Fuel Next Phase of Growth

NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OrgChart, a leading organizational chart and workforce planning solution, today announced a strategic investment led by Resurgens Technology Partners (“Resurgens”), marking a significant milestone in the company’s next phase of growth. The investment positions OrgChart to continue scaling its product, deepening its capabilities, and delivering the most value to its growing community of customers and partners.

As part of the investment, Resurgens will become the primary investor in the business. Lock 8 Partners, LLC (“Lock 8”), the previous primary investor, will remain actively invested as a minority partner, reinforcing a shared commitment to OrgChart’s continued growth and success.

Founded in 2013 as an org chart automation and customization solution, OrgChart began with a focus on organizational visibility. Since Lock 8’s investment in 2021, the company has seen strong momentum, growing to support more than 2,000 customers and expanding its offering to meet more complex organizational visualization and strategic workforce planning needs. This latest investment underscores confidence in OrgChart’s vision, market opportunity, and long-term impact on the HR community.

“This new investment represents a powerful validation of the work our team has done to build a product that truly serves our customers in the HR community,” said Tom McCarty, CEO of OrgChart. “With additional capital and operational support, we are accelerating our ability to invest in product innovation, scale responsibly, and expand the ways we help our customers have strategic impact on their organizations.”

OrgChart’s leadership team will work closely with Resurgens and Lock 8 to not only explore new product enhancements, but also further invest in customer experience and go-to-market opportunities to continue offering transformative solutions for the industry.

“OrgChart has built a market-leading product with a clear vision and strong customer loyalty,” said Danny Carpenter, Principal at Resurgens Technology Partners. “We believe OrgChart has the product to elevate HR leaders’ strategic contributions to their business teams by increasing visibility into their organizations and future planning for the most pressing business opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.”

“Since our initial investment in OrgChart in 2021, we’ve seen the team execute with focus, discipline, and a deep commitment to serving its customers,” said Todd Gibby, Founder and Partner at Lock 8 Partners. “We continue to see significant opportunity ahead and are excited to remain invested as the company enters its next phase of growth alongside Resurgens.”

Baird served as an exclusive financial advisor to OrgChart, and Goodwin Proctor served as legal advisor. DLA Piper served as legal advisor to Resurgens.

About OrgChart

OrgChart is a leading organizational chart automation and workforce planning solution, built for HR professionals and the people leaders they support. OrgChart simplifies the complexity of HR work, providing unparalleled visibility into an organization’s personnel, and surfacing valuable insights for strategic decisions about future organizational structures. As a best-in-class SaaS solution, OrgChart easily integrates with other applications, including over 50 HR platforms, allowing customers to get the most out of their people data.

OrgChart is trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide across multiple industries – from non-profits, government agencies, and educational institutions – to Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at theorgchart.com.

About Resurgens Technology Partners

Resurgens Technology Partners is a tech-focused private equity firm investing in North American and select European lower middle-market application and infrastructure software businesses. Resurgens’ growing team offers a diversity of investing, operating and talent management experience and applies an active and engaged value creation approach with each portfolio company. Resurgens is headquartered in Atlanta with additional professionals located in Austin, Boston, and the Bay Area. For more information, please visit https://resurgenstech.com.

About Lock 8 Partners

Lock 8 Partners is a leading lower middle-market investment firm, focused exclusively on privately held B2B SaaS and tech-enabled services companies. Lock 8 acquires businesses with proven products that solve demonstrated market needs and helps them achieve success at scale by providing capital, new senior leadership, and operational expertise. Through Lock 8's operating experience, the firm has developed a proven but adaptable framework for growing businesses, which it leverages to deliver coaching, resources, and actionable support to portfolio companies. Further information is available at www.lock8partners.com.