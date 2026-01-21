EG4 Electronics Announces Strategic Collaboration With Leap to Expand Access to Grid-Connected Whole-Home Backup

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EG4 Electronics, a trusted provider of high-value whole-home backup and energy storage solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with Leap (Leapfrog Power, Inc.), a leading platform for building and scaling virtual power plants (VPPs).

This collaboration expands how EG4’s professional-grade inverters and battery systems participate in grid programs—enabling homeowners and businesses to deploy reliable whole-home backup solutions while unlocking new value through automated energy market participation.

Homeowners today face a trifecta of grid instability, extreme weather, and unpredictable electricity rates. EG4 is addressing these challenges by delivering professional-grade hardware that does more than just wait for a storm.

Through this collaboration, EG4 systems integrated with Leap’s platform will enable customers to access:

Reliable whole-home backup with grid-interactive capabilities

Automated participation in utility and wholesale market grid services programs

Monetization of battery storage and flexible load assets

Alignment of existing site-level functions with grid participation – such as backup power, time-of-use arbitrage, or demand charge management.

U.S.-based technical support for installers and homeowners

Together, EG4 and Leap are evolving whole-home backup beyond standby power by transforming energy storage into an active grid asset without adding operational complexity for customers or installers.

“Our mission at EG4 is to make dependable whole-home backup accessible while delivering long-term value,” said James Showalter, CEO of EG4 Electronics. “Collaborating with Leap allows EG4 systems to go further—supporting grid reliability and enabling customers to participate in energy markets without sacrificing simplicity or performance.”

Leap provides a white-label VPP solution delivered under the EG4 brand, automating enrollment, dispatch, market bidding, and performance optimization.

“With a strong hardware ecosystem and a growing installed base, EG4 is well-positioned to scale participation in energy markets through Leap’s platform,” said Corey Bentine, Director of Business Development at Leap. “Together, we’re removing barriers to grid participation and making it easier for residential and commercial energy assets to deliver real, measurable value at scale.”

EG4 energy storage systems integrated with Leap’s platform enable grid-connected operation that supports both backup power and grid services participation.

“Dependable backup is the start of the conversation, but community resilience is the goal,” said Clinton O’Neill, VPP & DER Development Manager of EG4 Electronics. “By partnering with Leap, we are turning individual home systems into a synchronized network that generates value and stability for the entire community while keeping the homeowner’s experience seamless and powerful.”

Select programs and installations will be highlighted through co-branded case studies demonstrating system performance and grid impact in real-world conditions. Software integration between EG4 and Leap is currently underway, with completion targeted for March 2026. Additional program details will be announced as integration milestones are reached.

About EG4 Electronics

EG4 Electronics delivers reliable, high-value energy storage and whole-home backup solutions engineered for real homes and trusted by professional installers. With systems designed for simplicity, performance, and long-term value, EG4 empowers homeowners and small businesses to take control of their energy—without paying a premium.

Learn more at www.eg4electronics.com

About Leap

Leap is the leading platform for building and scaling virtual power plants (VPPs). Through its software-only solution, Leap facilitates fast, easy and automated access to demand response and other grid services revenue streams for the providers of battery storage systems, EV chargers, smart building technologies, and other distributed energy resources (DERs). Managing over 400,000 energy sites and devices across U.S. energy markets, Leap empowers more than 100 technology partners and their customers to unlock new value and help create a more flexible, resilient grid powered by renewable resources. Visit leap.energy to learn more.