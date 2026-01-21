RUCKUS Networks Announces Official Partnership with TGR Haas F1 Team

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RUCKUS Networks, a Vistance Networks (NASDAQ: VISN) business, announced today that it has entered an agreement to be the Official Networking Partner of the TGR Haas F1 Team.

“Formula 1 is about speed, efficiency and reliability, and partnering with RUCKUS Networks allows us to showcase how our networking solutions perform in one of the most data-intensive environments in the world.” ~Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal of TGR Haas F1 Share

RUCKUS Networks will provide its purpose-driven network solutions to the TGR Haas F1 Team, delivering cutting-edge connectivity across its Kannapolis, Banbury, and Maranello HQs. RUCKUS will also provide critical race day network operations to meet the demands of the pinnacle of motorsport, allowing the team to deploy an advanced engineering solution with our versatile and high-performing offering. Additionally, we will also deliver a seamless, high-speed Wi-Fi® experience for guests of the TGR Haas F1 Team hospitality suite within the paddock.

As part of the partnership, RUCKUS Networks branding will adorn the VF-26 car, driver suit of Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman, team kit and TGR Haas F1 Team garage, alongside digital assets.

The RUCKUS® enterprise-grade solutions, designed for the world’s most advanced enterprise and wireless networks, delivers seamless technology with RUCKUS AI™ solutions enabling the TGR Haas F1 Team networks to exceed performance both on and off the track, connecting the team trackside to the factory, securely, with low latency.

“Strong, reliable connectivity is fundamental to our global operations, and I’m pleased to be working with RUCKUS Networks during an important year for the sport,” shared Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal of TGR Haas F1 Team. “Formula 1 is about speed, efficiency and reliability, and partnering with RUCKUS Networks allows us to showcase how our networking solutions perform in one of the most data-intensive environments in the world.”

“We are expanding our initial partnership to be the Official Networking Partner of the TGR Haas F1 Team, and we couldn’t be more thrilled,” stated Bart Giordano, SVP and president, RUCKUS Networks. “Speed and excellence are synonymous for the team, and we know our purpose-driven networks can meet and exceed the demand for performance in an ultracompetitive environment. RUCKUS leads the industry with our innovative AI-driven solutions, a competitive edge that will enhance this partnership. We are excited to have our technology continue to enable their networks, and we cannot wait to support the team in another winning season.”

RUCKUS delivers purpose-driven networks that offer optimal business outcomes in the most challenging environments of the industries we serve. Sporting and esports teams and event hosts around the world have partnered with RUCKUS to deliver the high-performing purpose-driven networks critical for success in sport. For more information on RUCKUS Networks’ sporting heritage and the network technology powering the TGR Haas F1 Team, please visit the RUCKUS webpage.

About TGR Haas F1 Team:

TGR Haas F1 Team has been a stalwart of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship over the past decade following a memorable points-scoring debut for the American owned squad at the 2016 Australian Grand Prix. Now with over 200 grand prix starts to its credit, TGR Haas F1 Team prides itself on being an ambitious challenger within Formula 1 backed by technical partnerships with Scuderia Ferrari and Toyota GAZOO Racing – further underlining its ongoing commitment to excellence and advancement within the sport. Founded by industrialist Gene Haas – owner of Haas Automation, the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America with over 80 worldwide outlets – TGR Haas F1 Team is headquartered in Kannapolis, North Carolina in the United States with additional operations in Banbury, England and Maranello, Italy. Domestically Gene Haas is a mainstay of the American motorsport scene having started his own NASCAR team in 2002. A 2008 partnership with champion driver Tony Stewart led to the renamed Stewart-Haas Racing becoming a powerhouse operation winning two NASCAR Cup titles and two NASCAR Xfinity championships. Haas’s personal dedication to NASCAR continues with his current ownership of Haas Factory Team – running in both the Cup and Xfinity series.

Info – www.haasf1team.com

About Vistance Networks

Vistance Networks (NASDAQ: VISN) shapes the future of communications technology, pushing past what is possible. We deliver solutions that bring reliability and performance to a world always in motion. Our global team of innovators and employees are trusted advisors who listen to customers first, then deliver value. Discover more at www.vistancenetworks.com.

