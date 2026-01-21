Casca Partners with William Mills Agency for Public Relations Services

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William Mills Agency, the nation’s leading financial services and fintech public relations firm, has been selected by Casca, the first AI-native loan origination platform, to strengthen its brand awareness as the company advances business lending through responsible AI.

Casca is redefining small business lending for community institutions with the first AI-native loan origination system. With the majority of small and medium-sized businesses struggling to secure affordable capital, the challenge lies not in creditworthiness but in limited options – outdated systems at traditional banks or costly quick-fix funding from alternative lenders. Casca’s platform bridges this gap by enabling community institutions to serve this segment at fintech-level speed, without compromising on their competitive, responsible rates.

“Casca is building toward a future where access to capital is fair, fast and intelligent – with responsible, ethical AI at its core,” said Lukas Haffer, CEO and co-founder of Casca. “William Mills Agency’s deep expertise of the financial technology landscape makes them the ideal partner as we expand our reach, empowering community institutions with the tools needed to transform small business lending and make it more inclusive.”

“We are proud to partner with Casca as they not only modernize a broken process, but also help community institutions stay competitive and expand their impact,” said William Mills, CEO at William Mills Agency. “By leveraging responsible AI, Casca’s platform streamlines loan origination with unprecedented efficiency while enabling community lenders to provide more inclusive access to capital. Our role is to amplify this mission, building awareness and trust so more small businesses can benefit from faster, fairer lending.”

About Casca

Casca accelerates the loan application and origination process using responsible AI. It is the loan origination platform used by the nation's leading SBA lenders and FDIC-Insured banks. Founded in 2023 by banking IT experts and AI researchers from Stanford University, Casca is backed by Y Combinator, Canapi Ventures, Peterson Ventures, Clocktower Ventures, The Fintech Fund, and the Sarah Smith Fund. For more information, visit www.cascading.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is North America’s leading financial technology public relations and marketing firm. The agency has established its reputation through successful execution of media relations, strategic communications, content development, and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from early-stage startups to large, publicly traded firms. For more information, please visit williammills.com/financial-public-relations.