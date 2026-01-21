Fujifilm and Voicebrook Partner to Deliver Voice-Enabled Reporting within the Synapse Pathology Ecosystem

LEXINGTON, Mass. & ROSLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of diagnostic imaging and enterprise imaging solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Voicebrook, Inc., a leader in pathology reporting solutions, to integrate Voicebrook’s VoiceOver PRO reporting platform with Fujifilm’s Synapse® Pathology, a comprehensive pathology PACS that streamlines case management through proprietary advances in image digitization. This collaboration brings together comprehensive digital-pathology capabilities and voice-driven reporting workflows to help laboratories modernize operations, reduce manual steps, and accelerate pathology turnaround.

With the integration, pathologists using Synapse Pathology will be able to seamlessly shift from reviewing whole-slide images to generating reports that are compliant with College of American Pathologists (CAP) standards and structured data capture, all by voice control. By eliminating slide-to-report context switching and minimizing manual entry, the combined solution enables more fluid case review, enhanced diagnostic focus, and greater operational throughput.

“Fujifilm is committed to bringing digital pathology into the enterprise-imaging mainstream—enabling pathologists to collaborate, review, and report with the same agility as radiology,” said Dr. Mark Lloyd, vice president of digital pathology, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “By integrating with Voicebrook, we’re enriching the slide-to-report workflow with a voice-first reporting paradigm that meets labs where they are and takes them where they’re going.”

The partnership leverages key strengths of both companies:

Seamless Integration : Direct connection between Synapse Pathology and VoiceOver PRO enables smooth movement from digital slide review to report creation within one environment.

: Direct connection between Synapse Pathology and VoiceOver PRO enables smooth movement from digital slide review to report creation within one environment. Voice-Driven Efficiency : Pathologists can dictate findings, navigate slides, and complete CAP eCP protocols hands-free, reducing manual steps and maintaining diagnostic focus.

: Pathologists can dictate findings, navigate slides, and complete CAP eCP protocols hands-free, reducing manual steps and maintaining diagnostic focus. Vendor-agnostic, workflow-centric design : Synapse Pathology supports multi-scanner inputs, DICOM and proprietary formats, cloud or on-premises deployment, and enterprise imaging integration.

: Synapse Pathology supports multi-scanner inputs, DICOM and proprietary formats, cloud or on-premises deployment, and enterprise imaging integration. Enterprise readiness: Both products are designed to support high-volume labs, multi-site deployments, and complex workflows, aligning with the vision of digitized pathology as a core part of enterprise imaging.

“Pathologists are under mounting pressure to deliver accurate diagnoses more efficiently,” said Filipe Carreira, chief operating officer, Voicebrook. “By integrating VoiceOver PRO with Synapse Pathology’s open, vendor-agnostic architecture, we’re offering labs a voice-enabled workflow that aligns with the future of digital pathology.”

The joint solution is available now to clinical and reference laboratories seeking to enhance diagnostic workflows with a fully integrated digital-pathology and reporting platform.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a comprehensive healthcare company that has an extensive range of technology and expertise in the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. Fujifilm’s innovative portfolio includes solutions spanning diagnostic imaging, enterprise imaging, endoscopic imaging, surgical imaging, and in-vitro diagnostics. The Non-Destructive Testing group delivers radiography solutions to ensure high accuracy inspection of transportation infrastructure, and assets within aerospace, and oil and gas industries.

The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information on healthcare offerings, please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com, and for NDT portfolio, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/business/industrial-materials/non-destructive-testing.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen. For more information, please visit: https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en.

About Voicebrook:

Founded in 2002, Voicebrook is the leading provider of reporting solutions for pathology, with approximately 3600 users at 500 sites worldwide. The company’s VoiceOver PRO and SynoptIQ software applications allow pathology professionals to rapidly and accurately create pathology reports. VoiceOver PRO incorporates speech recognition, digital dictation, customizable templates, CAP eCP, and an assortment of input devices, providing direct integration with the user’s Anatomic Pathology (AP) system. SynoptIQ is a full-featured eCP solution solely focused on CAP cancer reporting. Learn more at www.voicebrook.com.