OculusIT and Evisions Partner to Bring Comprehensive Data and IT Solutions to Higher Education

OculusIT, a leading technology managed services provider exclusively focused on higher education, and Evisions, the leader in enterprise reporting solutions for higher education, have announced a new reseller partnership that expands access to Evisions' Argos reporting platform for colleges and universities across North America.

Through this agreement, OculusIT is now an official reseller of Evisions solutions — including Argos, higher education’s most dependable enterprise reporting tool. This partnership enables OculusIT clients to easily integrate Argos into their IT and data ecosystem while receiving full lifecycle support from the OculusIT team.

With higher education facing continued financial pressure, staffing shortages, and growing cybersecurity demands, this collaboration brings institutions a powerful blend of reporting, analytics, and managed services — all from two trusted partners who know higher education inside and out.

“This partnership with OculusIT makes it even easier for colleges and universities to access the full value of Argos,” said Jim Farrell, Chief Solutions Officer at Evisions. “By combining our powerful reporting platform with OculusIT’s deep expertise in IT management and support, we’re helping institutions get more out of their systems, streamline operations, and make data-driven decisions with confidence.”

OculusIT provides a comprehensive suite of IT solutions purpose-built for higher education — spanning infrastructure, application and ERP management, security and compliance, cloud services, analytics, and IT leadership. Their model allows institutions to gain the benefit of specialized expertise and economies of scale without the overhead of maintaining large in-house teams.

“OculusIT and Evisions share a common mission: empowering higher education with scalable, efficient technology that drives institutional performance,” said Jim Tandon, Senior Vice President, Client Engagement at OculusIT. “By bringing Argos into our solution portfolio, we’re equipping our clients with a proven platform for reporting and analytics — one that integrates into their existing ERP and data systems.”

This partnership builds on both companies’ reputations for delivering trusted, high-touch support and proven value to higher education. Together, they are giving institutions a unified path to improve data visibility, operational resilience, and decision-making at every level.

About Evisions

Evisions helps higher education institutions transform how they manage and leverage data in order to reduce risk, make informed decisions, increase campus efficiency, and drive student success. From enterprise reporting to analytics and automation, Evisions unlocks the full potential of data across every corner of campus.

About OculusIT

OculusIT is a global provider of managed IT, cybersecurity, and enterprise application services tailored for higher education. With a 24x7 service model and expertise across ERP, cloud, infrastructure, and security, OculusIT supports over 200 colleges and universities in their mission to modernize technology, reduce costs, and improve student outcomes.