NeuroVice Prescription Device for Seizure Oral Injury Protection Now Available at BlinkRx

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlinkRx, the industry’s leading prescription journey management platform, announced that the PATI (Protector Against Tongue Injury) device from NeuroVice is now available on the BlinkRx platform. Through BlinkRx, patients and caregivers can access the lowest available pricing, free home delivery, and personalized support for PATI.

Epilepsy is the fourth leading neurological disorder, affecting about 65 million people worldwide and 3.4 million in the United States, with roughly 45,000 children diagnosed each year. Approximately one in ten people will experience a seizure in their lifetime. Breakthrough events can cause preventable oral and soft-tissue injuries and complicate airway management, underscoring the need for safe, clinician-directed tools to support seizure care.

"Bringing PATI directly available to healthcare providers, caregivers, and patients is the culmination of years of work driven by personal experience," said Dr. Ashlyn Sanders, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of NeuroVice and a pediatric neurology resident at Johns Hopkins University Hospital. “As someone who has experienced firsthand the fear and vulnerability that comes with having no safe option to protect against oral injury, I created PATI to empower patients and families with the tool they desperately need. We are proud to offer patients direct and frictionless access through BlinkRx.”

BlinkRx dramatically improves the patient experience by providing transparency, lowering prices, and removing unnecessary friction across the prescription journey. With BlinkRx, 52% more patients start therapy and 40% more prescription fills are covered by insurance.

“We are proud to help NeuroVice bring an important prescription device to patients and their caregivers,” said Manaw Mohan, BlinkRx Senior Vice President. “Through BlinkRx, prescribers have a straightforward way to order PATI, patients get clear pricing and free delivery, and our team supports the process from prescription to fulfillment. And as payer coverage pathways develop, BlinkRx will explore plan coverage and automatically push eligible savings to patients.”

About BlinkRx

BlinkRx is redefining the pharmacy experience with integrated data-driven technology that improves patient access to branded medications. Its prescription journey management platform streamlines every step of the process, removing friction for all stakeholders. Patients enjoy the lowest possible pricing, free home delivery, and personalized support. Healthcare providers benefit from dedicated access teams and enhanced prior authorization support for their patients. Pharmacies have fewer administrative burdens. And pharmaceutical manufacturers gain total transparency from prescription to fulfillment. Learn more at www.blinkrx.com.

About NeuroVice

NeuroVice is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing seizure management through patient-centered innovation. Founded by Dr. Ashlyn Sanders, a Johns Hopkins pediatric neurology resident who herself lives with seizures following her Chiari Malformation diagnosis and brain surgery, NeuroVice developed PATI—the first FDA-cleared seizure rescue device designed to protect the oral cavity and assist with airway management during seizures. The entire NeuroVice team has been personally impacted by seizures, fueling their mission to empower patients and change standard of care. With strategic partnerships across major hospital systems and backing from notable investors, including Charles Barkley, NeuroVice is positioned to redefine the standard of care for 65 million people worldwide living with seizure disorders. For more information, visit https://neurovice.org/, or email support@neurovice.org for ordering details.