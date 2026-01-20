Aeva Selected by Forterra to Power Next-Generation Autonomous Defense Vehicles with 4D LiDAR

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeva® (Nasdaq: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced that it has been selected by Forterra, a pioneer in full-stack autonomous mission systems for defense and complex operational environments, to provide its 4D LiDAR sensors and perception technology for Forterra’s autonomous vehicle system, AutoDrive.

Forterra’s autonomous systems are transforming how ground vehicles operate in challenging and dynamic environments, from tactical logistics to forward reconnaissance. Aeva’s 4D LiDAR technology will be integrated into the Forterra AutoDrive perception suite to enhance environmental awareness, obstacle detection, and navigation performance at extended distances — a critical capability for autonomous vehicles operating in unstructured, contested, and GPS-denied environments.

“Reliable, long-range and velocity aware perception is key to safe and effective autonomous operations,” said Josh Araujo, CEO of Forterra. “Aeva’s LiDAR technology and perception enable our autonomy platform’s ability to see and understand the environment when it matters to operator safety and mission performance.”

Forterra is leveraging autonomy to extend the reach, speed and effectiveness of autonomous platforms in the battlefield by removing warfighters from hazardous missions. Autonomous systems powered by advanced perception technologies like Aeva’s LiDAR are being employed across defense programs focused on combat support, convoy operations, and tactical resupply missions by keeping soldiers out of harm’s way while increasing mission lethality.

“This first win in defense validates the strength of Aeva’s technology platform in delivering next-level perception for the most demanding autonomous mission systems,” said Soroush Salehian, Co-Founder and CEO of Aeva. “Forterra’s selection underscores the accelerating adoption of our technology across defense programs.”

Aeva’s advanced 4D LiDAR sensors deliver high-resolution, long-distance detection with simultaneous velocity measurement, providing robust situational awareness even in adverse weather, dust, and challenging terrain. These capabilities enhance Forterra’s autonomy stack by enabling reliable detection of obstacles and terrain features at hundreds of meters — extending perception and decision-making horizons for autonomous ground vehicles.

